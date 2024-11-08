Kentucky Supreme Court Justice VanMeter gives final annual State of Judiciary speech

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Laurence B. VanMeter, who is retiring when his term concludes at the end of the year, delivered his final annual State of the Judiciary speech before the General Assembly’s Interim Joint Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

VanMeter described to lawmakers the new computerized Case Management System (CMS) that will be implemented soon.

“We will go live in select counties next fall, with statewide implementation beginning in 2027. Although transition to the new CMS and electronic filing system is a significant leap forward for Kentucky, we know it will come with challenges. Such a large organizational change needs careful planning and coordination at every level.”

He noted that while the resources required to maintain, archive or destroy a paper record are substantial, “The new systems will allow us to begin the transition to an all-electronic record, decreasing the strain on our resources, increasing access to the courts statewide, and making implementation of new laws, such as expanded automatic expungement, possible in prospective cases.”

VanMeter thanked the General Assembly for requesting a juror compensation study, which is to be presented later this year. “I would note that a significant finding of the study is the dramatic loss of purchasing power in Kentucky’s juror compensation. Juror compensation has remained at $12.50 per day for nearly a half century. Today, to match the purchasing power of $12.50 in 1978, juror compensation would need to be increased to $70. This gap highlights the urgent need for reform.”

The Chief Justice stated that, just like juror compensation, Kentucky’s probate laws need to be reformed. “Current statutes governing the disposition of property and the appointment of personal representatives are outdated, and do not reflect modern practices.”

VanMeter also saluted his successor, Justice Debra Hembree Lambert, who was recently selected by the seven members of the high court to begin her four-year term as chief justice on Jan. 6. “She is well respected for her leadership as Deputy Chief Justice and Chair of the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health.”