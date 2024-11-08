KY Department of Agriculture accepting entries from students K-12 for 2025 poster, essay contest

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture Department is inviting Kentucky students to submit work for its annual Poster and Essay Contest.

The theme of the 2025 contest is “Kentucky Agriculture Makes Me Proud” encouraging contestants to illustrate in words, original artwork, or photographs how agriculture gives them pride.

“Kentucky residents can be proud of so many things happening in their state. One of those that’s closest to my heart is our dedicated farmers and our agricultural roots,” said Jonathan Shell, commissioner of agriculture. “Showcasing how that pride thrives within the community emphasizes the vital role of agriculture in Kentucky. This year’s contest invites students to share, through art and words, how it impacts their own lives.”

Students in grades K-12 may submit a poster, an essay of 500 words or less, or a digital entry, which may be photos or original digital artwork. Each entry must include the actual written theme and be postmarked by Friday, March 7, 2025.

Winners will be notified by Friday, April 18. Winners in the poster and essay competitions will be selected in each grade. One statewide winner will be selected for digital artwork. Each winner will receive a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom and will be recognized at the 2025 Poster and Essay Contest Awards Ceremony next year

Winning entries will be displayed in Commissioner Shell’s Frankfort office and at the 2025 Kentucky State Fair next August in Louisville.

For more information, including complete contest rules and an entry form, visit kyagr.com.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture