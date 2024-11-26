Frontier announces new nonstop service from CVG to Austin starting in March

Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines will launch nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) next year. The service, operating twice per week, will begin March 7, 2025.

“We are thrilled to continue our rapid growth at CVG in 2025 with the launch of this new service, building upon the large investments we have made this year,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. “Consumers in the greater Cincinnati area will be able to enjoy Frontier’s signature affordability and convenience to Central Texas just in time for the spring and summer travel months.”

With this route, Frontier will serve 22 destinations from CVG, marking the latest growth in service since the opening of its crew base at the airport in May.

“This added service provides CVG travelers another convenient way to experience Austin, a city known for its live music scene, festivals, and beautiful scenery,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We are pleased to see Frontier grow their network presence at CVG in conjunction with their new crew base.”

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check www.flyfrontier.com for additional details.

Frontier Airlines has introduced sweeping changes to its product and customer service offerings, ushering in ‘The New Frontier’ for the airline. Underscoring its commitment to providing exceptional value and a superior travel experience, ‘The New Frontier’ provides more transparency through upfront pricing and options to meet various customers’ needs and budgets. Through no change or cancellation fees, a ‘For Less’ Price Guarantee, longer flight credit windows and more, America’s Greenest Airline is improving what customers can expect and delivering the best price for their travel needs.

Frontier now offers UpFront Plus, a new upgraded seating option with extra leg and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in UpFront Plus will enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat.