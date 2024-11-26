Kentucky Department of Agriculture accepting applications for 2025 summer internship program

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is encouraging Kentucky college students seeking a career in agriculture or government to apply for positions in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) internship program for the 2025 summer.

“Kentucky Department of Agriculture internships offer students the unique opportunity to work side by side with our amazing staff of employees,” Commissioner Shell said. “This experience can give students valuable insight to launch careers in agriculture or an ag-related field. If you are a college student with an interest in an agricultural career, we encourage you to apply.”

In addition to agriculture, KDA interns may work in education, computer science, marketing, communications, pre-law, and other fields. Internships will run from June to August.

Applicants must be currently enrolled in a college, university, or vocational-technical program. Applicants can be enrolled in either undergraduate or graduate school.

To apply, download and complete the application on the KDA’s website at kyagr.com. Applicants must provide a résumé, cover letter, and three references. Applications and attachments must be emailed to ag.web@ky.gov or mailed to:

KDA Internship Program

105 Corporate Drive

Frankfort, KY 40601

Applications must be postmarked no later than Jan. 15.

For more information, go to kyagr.cominternship-program.

