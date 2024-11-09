Government briefs: Roundup of happenings at public meetings in Florence, Boone County, Fort Wright, Campbell County

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

FLORENCE

Florence city council discussed creating rules for medical cannabis businesses in the city at a special meeting this week, since the residents of Florence approved the existence of all medical cannabis businesses to be located in the city. Most of the rules were set down by the state and are very strict, but the city has to pass ordinances spelling out the rules. This was just discussion, and the city attorney will construct ordinances patterned after laws already in existence in other areas, but CAO Josh Hunt said they will be working on the laws for licenses, although the first lottery has already been held for some of the businesses, and the closest one is in Grant County.

With the entire topic being so new, a lot of pertinent items are moveable, so it tends to be a ‘learn as you go’ process.

Council also discussed a condo project on Gunpowder road which needs a zoning map amendment to build approximately 264 condo units on 28 acres, resulting in a density of about 9.18 units per acre. There has been no recommendation at all from the Boone County Planning, because they were tied on the issue.

A discussion about whether to have the Fire Department partner with Gateway Community College and St Elizabeth Healthcare to provide space for a paramedic class at the Weaver firehouse in return for allowing Florence to pick three students to join their department resulted in a decision to have a municipal order to that effect at next week’s meeting.

Apparently there is a shortage of paramedics in the entire Northern Kentucky area, and this would help that problem.

Another discussion was about fencing on corner lots, which was overlooked when the five year plan was created recently. Since side yard fencing is allowed in unincorporated Boone County, Walton, and Union, it was recommended that Florence also allow the side yard fencing, or there would be a considerable amount of code violations that would have to be issued. No action was taken at this meeting.

A municipal order passed the fourth amendment allowing restructuring of financing for Turfway Park. Since the organization had Industrial Revenue Bonds that went through the city, the city had to approve each iteration of the financial restructuring.

BOONE COUNTY

Tara Noem, executive director of the Northern Kentucky Area Development District, came to give an overview of her organization. She said their board wants to be more intentional about communication, and letting the people in the 8 Northern Kentucky counties know what they do and what they can help with.

Commonwealth Attorney Louis Kelly gave an update on the crime statistics this year. He said last year there were three drug traffickers who were charged with manslaughter in the second degree, which carries a sentence of 5 to 10 years. He said now the rules have changed, and three drug traffickers have been charged with manslaughter in the first degree this year in the drug overdose deaths of people, and this year the penalty sentence has been raised to 10 to 20 years.

He also said they have had cases concerning grandparents who have edible cannabis that look like bright colored gummy bears, and children have gotten into them. He said these brightly colored edibles are an ‘attractive nuisance’ and need to be monitored much more carefully.

Michael Schwartz, Zoning Administrator, presented a change in concept development plan for 20 acres at 9692 Camp Ernst Road at the Parkview Estates. The developers decided they could fit two more lots in the plan, which will increase the density, making the total lots 14 instead of 12. No one was there to oppose the change, and commissioners did not object.

Another item had its first reading which allows the street called Whispering Pines, a cul-de-sac road with 38 homes, to be added to the streets which allow golf carts. This street is within the Treetops subdivision in Hebron.

Second readings for both ordinances will be November 19. A resolution passed awarding the bid for demolishing the amphitheater at Boone Woods to Battle Axe Incorporated for a price of $24,000. Judge Gary Moore remembered that Ted Bushelman, a community benefactor who worked at the airport and served on Florence Council, was instrumental in helping that amphitheater come into existence. Parks Director David Whitehouse said the front part of the building was part of an old Delta baggage claim.

There are plans to build a new amphitheater.

Another resolution passed which awarded the bid for design of sidewalks in the Boone County portion of the Cherry Hill Subdivision to GRW Engineers. Judge Moore said that the Cherry Hill subdivision is the oldest subdivision in Boone County, and with the plans for the new Erlanger Eons park, which will wrap around the subdivision, the entry level houses will be renewed and revitalized, which will be wonderful for the area. The entire plan for four miles of sidewalk will be done in 2026, at a cost of $1,122,000, with a county match of 50 percent.

FORT WRIGHT

Fort Wright paramedic/firefighter Ray Embry was promoted to Lieutenant to start the regular council meeting at Ft Wright while his family looked on.

Tara Noem, from the Northern Kentucky Area Development District, came to explain what the organization does and how they assist people and governments in eight Northern Kentucky counties.

Several people in the city were given plaques for their efforts in collecting items for the North Carolina areas devastated by hurricane Helene. Fire Chief Steve Schewe said they packed three box trucks full of donated items, and several city volunteers drove it down and were able to put them into a warehouse to be distributed.

The second reading of an ordinance passed which amended various sections of the traffic code to allow stop signs to be located at different locations.

The first reading of an ordinance was held which entered into an agreement with Level 3, a telecommunications company, to be able to put equipment throughout the city and sign people up for the service. They were the only company to submit a bid, and the agreement is for 5 years.

Mayor Dave Hatter explained that they are redesigning the city’s website to make it nicer and easier for people to navigate.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County Commissioners listened to the first reading of an ordinance creating a Transportation Improvement District, or TID in the county. Second reading will be in December.

A resolution passed which authorizes Judge Executive Steve Pendery to enter into an agreement with RWI Logistics, LLC, for the standard 40 percent abatement of the payroll tax for the Campbell County Jobs Development program.

County Administrator Matt Elberfeld explained that the company currently has 66 employees, and a payroll of $6 million, and over the next ten years they want to have 105 employees and increase their payroll to $10.5 million.

He said it is a normal expansion of a Campbell County business.

Judge Pendery announced that the November 20 meeting of the fiscal court will be cancelled.