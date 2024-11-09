Keven Moore: Dry ice has amazing uses, but did you know that it can be dangerous and even fatal?

Many of us have encountered and used dry ice, but don’t have a clue just how extremely dangerous it can be. Dry ice, while fascinating, experts will tell you that it can be deadly if not handled properly.

Imagine this: In 2020, a party in Moscow turned tragic when 25 kg of dry ice was dumped into a pool, leading to the deaths of three people. In another incident, another person was killed by carbon dioxide gas subliming off dry ice in coolers placed in a car. The carbon dioxide gas, heavier than air, lingered just above the water, creating a lethal atmosphere.

I can remember being in high school and witnessing its wonder for the first time in science class, however there was never any mention of it being dangerous except for its potential for frostbite.

Dry ice is often used to create a fog effect in cocktails, adding a dramatic touch. However, it’s crucial to handle it with care. In one unfortunate incident, a bar patron accidentally ingested dry ice pellets from a drink, resulting in severe burns to his esophagus, stomach, and duodenum, leading to permanent eating difficulties.

In another chilling incident, Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency has issued warnings about the dangers of dry ice used in funerals. The gas, used to cool coffins, has caused fatalities due to carbon dioxide poisoning. This serves as a stark reminder to exercise caution when using dry ice, whether for cooling or creating special effects. Safety first.

According to dryicecorp.com historians agree that dry ice was first observed by a French chemist named Charles Thilorier in 1835. Legend has it that he was simply observing liquid carbon dioxide in a metal canister, watching it evaporate. After evaporation, he noticed a solid block of dry ice at the bottom of the container. From then, for the remainder of the 19th century, it was observed in labs but went without practical application until 1897.

The first commercial use of dry ice in the US occurred in 1925, thanks to Prest Air Devices. They experimented with containing and compressing CO2, aiming to sell products like tire pumps, grease guns, and home soda water makers. Their only successful product was the first CO2 fire extinguisher. Additionally, they sold solid dry ice to railway companies as a cooling alternative to regular ice, which became popular in the railway industry by 1932.

Since then, dry ice manufacturing has become increasingly popular, and manufacturers have found increasingly more and more uses for it.

Dry ice, also referred to as cardice, is an extraordinary substance with a wide range of applications across different industries. As the solid form of carbon dioxide, it is frequently utilized in shipping and transportation, food and beverage preservation, cleaning and blasting, as well as special effects and entertainment.

Dry ice has a variety of other fascinating uses. It can flash-freeze food and laboratory biological samples, carbonate beverages, make ice cream, solidify oil spills, and even prevent ice sculptures and ice walls from melting. Dry ice can serve as an effective bait for trapping mosquitoes, bedbugs, and other insects, thanks to their attraction to carbon dioxide.

One of the main safety concerns with dry ice is its potential to cause frostbite and cold burns. Direct contact can result in immediate damage to the skin and underlying tissues. Therefore, it’s essential to handle dry ice with insulated gloves or tongs. When storing or transporting dry ice, always use well-ventilated containers to prevent the buildup of carbon dioxide gas, which can displace oxygen and create a suffocation hazard. Additionally, it’s crucial to use dry ice in well-ventilated areas to ensure personal safety.

Dry ice sublimates, transitioning from a solid to a gas, and releases carbon dioxide, which can build up in enclosed areas and displace oxygen which can be very deadly as a silent killer, and cause asphyxiation.

Another dangerous mistake some people make is storing dry ice in a sealed container. As it sublimates, dry ice releases CO2 gas, which can build up pressure in airtight spaces. This pressure can cause the container to rupture or even explode, creating a serious risk of injury. To prevent this, always store dry ice in a specially designed vented container.

Here are some safety tips for handling dry Ice:

Keven Moore works in risk management services. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky, a master’s from Eastern Kentucky University and 25-plus years of experience in the safety and insurance profession. He is also an expert witness. He lives in Lexington with his family and works out of both Lexington and Northern Kentucky. Keven can be reached at kmoore@higusa.com

• Use protective gear: Always wear insulated gloves, long sleeves, and safety goggles when handling dry ice. This gear helps prevent direct contact with the skin and eyes, reducing the risk of burns and injuries. • Ensure proper ventilation: Make sure the area is well-ventilated to avoid the buildup of carbon dioxide gas. If you’re working indoors, open windows and doors, or use fans to improve air circulation. Avoid using dry ice in confined spaces. Never transport it in the cab of your vehicle without the proper ventilation. • Store dry ice safely: Keep dry ice in an insulated container that allows the gas to escape. Never store it in a completely sealed container, as the pressure buildup can cause it to explode. Keep dry ice out of reach of children and pets. • Dispose of dry ice properly: Place dry ice in a well-ventilated area at room temperature and let it sublimate completely. Never dispose of dry ice in sinks, toilets, or other plumbing fixtures, as the extreme cold can damage pipes and cause blockages. • Educate yourself and others: Learn about dry ice’s properties and potential hazards before using it. Ensure that anyone you’re working with is also aware of the risks and safety precautions. Proper training and awareness can prevent accidents and injuries.

Be Safe My Friends