Hallmark Movie-themed annual Holiday Walk come to Fort Thomas December 1

The annual Fort Thomas Holiday Walk returns with a touch of Hallmark Movie Magic Sunday, December 1.



The event kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Campbell County YMCA for the Tour De Tinsel bike ride featuring decorated bicycles, skateboards, and scooters helping to lead Santa Claus on the firetruck along the avenue all the way to the Inverness District.

From 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Inverness District, there will be a Brass Band, a performance by the HHS Dance Team, local businesses passing out freebies, a speech by Mayor Eric Haas, and then the lighting of the tree at 5 p.m.



Then from 5:30-7 p.m., follow Santa Claus to the Cultural Arts District for more family friendly fun featuring 20+ participating businesses helping to spread holiday cheer with cookies, hot chocolate, fun activities, live music, and pictures with Santa at the city building.



7 p.m will be the lighting of the City Hall tree featuring ornaments made by community members during the event with help from the QUEST students in Fort Thomas Independent Schools.



More information and updates on the event can be found on the city’s social media or on the Facebook event page.