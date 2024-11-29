The Sensory Garden in Edgewood’s President’s Park is Cathie Stapleton’s dream come true for kids

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Three years ago, Cathie Stapleton decided to bring a dream of hers to life.

A social worker and children’s counselor most of her life, Stapleton always wanted to create a secret garden for children that was full of things they could see, smell, taste, hear, and touch; a garden unique to children with sensory issues.

“Autism rates have gone through the roof in the past twenty or more years,” she explained. “And the spectrum is so vast, sometimes children need all of their senses stimulated.”

Stapleton visited Edgewood during a council meeting three years ago to see if she could occupy a little piece of land by the playground in President’s Park.

Edgewood CAO Brian Dehner didn’t think the piece of ground she had decided on would work, but later he talked to her and suggested three other sites in the park where she might be able to create a sensory garden.

“The one we decided on is by the sand volleyball courts back by the Adams shelter,” Stapleton said. “We have worked very hard on that little piece of land. It is maybe about 25 feet by 40 feet. We have added a lot of planters, self-watering pots that the city bought for us, of different sizes and heights, and we were able to plant various plants in them, plants like mint, which smells very good, and lamb’s ear, which is textured. We planted things based on what would appeal to all five senses.”

She said there are three large ladybugs that kids can sit on, or jump from one to the other, and there are three picnic benches, in case the families bring a snack or lunch.

“One of the features we have is a dino dig, and that is the idea of Councilman Jeff Schreiver, who thought it would be great for the kids,” Stapleton said. “And it is great, the kids love it! It is kind of a square patch with sand, and under the sand is like a plexiglass layer, with all kinds of dinosaur fossils, and eggs in it. My husband and I went to the park recently and there was a mom and dad with their young daughter, and the mom told me that her daughter could stay there and dig forever!”

Recently, Stapleton and her Children’s Garden team were able to plant three trees which are good for sensory issues. One is a weeping red bud, one is a paperbark maple, where the bark can peel off, and the third is a vanilla strawberry hydrangea, which flowers very brightly.

“The city ran water (lines) for us, so that we can make sure everything stays watered,” she said. “The city has been very supportive and great to work with. Kim Wolking (Councilmember) found someone who built a beautiful wooden entryway that fits the theme ofthe garden perfectly!”

The garden had a grand opening in October, and hosted a number of visitors, but Stapleton would like to get the word out about the garden, because she knows it will help parents find a place where they can take their children that creates a quiet sort of entertainment, where they can run and play and discover; where their imaginations can take flight.

There are more plans in store for the garden. Stapleton would like to put in a rocker, or a glider, and change the plants as she finds ones she thinks will work even better.

In the meantime, Stapleton and her team are stringing garlands of pine cones as a natural decoration which fits perfectly inside the garden. Some will have peanut butter and bird seeds to attract the feathered friends, close enough to watch, but not close enough to touch.

“We didn’t have any pinecones, so we put out a call to the community, and they really helped,” she stated. “Our community is here for us and they want to be in on this garden. They are really taking ownership. Everyone likes that it is such a peaceful place, and will be welcome to visit in any weather. I am very happy with the ‘secret garden’!”

Jeff Schreiver has watched the progress of the garden very closely, and he, too, is pleased with the results.

“The new children’s garden playground is a great asset to our city that children and families will enjoy for a long time,” he said. “The playground was made possible by the support of the mayor, city council and staff for the city but could not have been done without the volunteers who made it happen. Led by Cathie Stapleton the group which included members of city council and residents, designed, planted and helped construct the playground. Although not complete, its unique concept brings playing and learning together in one location in the park. We hope everyone will enjoy it!”