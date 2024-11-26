Increase in emergency department visits often comes with holidays, some hazards to avoid

By Dr. Zachary Warriner

University of Kentucky

The holiday season is a great time to gather with family and friends, enjoy meals together and decorate homes. But, this time of year tends to bring with it an increase in emergency department visits. There are dangers and hazards to be aware of to ensure you can enjoy the holidays without any unexpected illness or injuries prompting a visit to the hospital.

Food and chemical poisoning

Food poisoning is a common health hazard during the holidays. Practice food safety when preparing meals, ensure proper storage for leftovers and wash all dishes or utensils that come into contact with raw meat, poultry, fish, and eggs. Be sure to wash your hands regularly, especially if interacting with others who feel unwell.

If children visit your home, make sure all medications, detergents, cleaners and batteries are locked away or out of reach. It’s also important to note that holiday plants such as mistletoe, holly and poinsettias are considered potentially poisonous if ingested.

Symptoms of poisoning can include rash, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Falls from holiday decorations

Climbing on ladders to hang lights, ornaments or other holiday decorations carries the risk of falls and severe injury or death. Thousands of people are injured every year from decoration-related accidents.

Do not use a ladder in wet or icy weather conditions. Never use a ladder alone; someone should keep a hold of the ladder at all times and be able to help you in the event of a fall. Make sure the ladder is sturdy and can hold your weight.

Choking hazards

There are several holiday decorations and objects that are potential choking hazards for children. Ornaments, light bulbs, tinsel and small toys (especially those that contain batteries) can be hazardous. If an object is small enough to fit in the mouth of a baby or young child, it is likely too small for them to be playing with. Keep all hazardous items out of reach.

Car accidents

Drivers should be extra cautious when traveling during the holidays. Allow for plenty of travel time, ensure all passengers are properly buckled into their seats, slow down and avoid distractions. Be especially cautious in poor weather conditions.

Know when to go to the emergency department

Some scenarios and symptoms require emergency department treatment.

• Severe abdominal pain, especially when accompanied by vomiting, bleeding or fever • Stroke symptoms including sudden weakness, numbness, difficulty speaking or loss of vision • Chest pain or difficulty breathing • Loss of consciousness, severe drowsiness or lethargy • Traumatic injuries including broken bones, deep cuts or lacerations, burns or eye injury • Concern for accidental ingestion or poisoning

Dr. Zachary Warriner, M.D. is a trauma surgeon and University of Kentucky HealthCare associate trauma medical director.