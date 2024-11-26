KSO to present The Carpenter’s Christmas portrait ‘Merry Christmas, Darling’ December 13-14

Hearing an entire 1978 classic, double platinum Christmas album performed live offers a totally unique and nostalgic experience for the whole family this December.

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra uncorks a new and enhanced version of last year’s live rendition of the Carpenters Christmas Portrait album with 40 traditional carols, pop songs, sacred tunes, standards, even Nutcracker selections. The 1983 special edition release continues to offer a warm wonderful blend of yuletide favorites on our stereo systems, featuring Karen and Richard, backed by a studio choir and orchestra playing the wondrous arrangements of Billy May, Peter Knight, and Richard Carpenter.

The Carpenters were the #1 selling American music act of the 1970s, selling over 100 million singles and albums world-wide. Richard’s piano, writing and producing together with sister Karen’s drums, and inimitable contralto vocals produced a 14-year run of hit recordings — including three number ones — before Karen’s untimely death in 1983.

“I always thought this Christmas album would make a great live concert, but getting it from CD or vinyl to notes on a page, then finding someone, to not necessarily imitate Karen Carpenter, but to bring her vocal style to the mix was going to be a challenge. It all finally came together last year when KSO arranger Terry LaBolt agreed to adapt the entire recording to live performance. Denise Parroco — with whom Terry had worked at Kings Productions in Mason and in Virginia, is returning this year with some additional tunes from Richard and Karen’s 1978 initial Christmas recording,” music director James Cassidy commented.

This holiday season try something old and new for your family outings or date nights by joining Denise Parrot, the KSO Carolers, and the KSO for Merry Christmas, Darlin (two nights only) — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, December 13 and 14 at Greaves Concert Hall on the campus of NKU. For additional info and tickets visit kyso.org or 859-431-6216.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra