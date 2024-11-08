Kentuckians Urged To Get “REAL ID Ready” as Six-Month Mark to Federal Enforcement Date Approaches

In just six months, every Kentuckian 18 years of age or older will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification to travel domestically and access certain federal facilities, including military bases.

To apply for a REAL ID driver’s license, permit or ID card, individuals must visit a Driver Licensing Regional Office and present one proof of identity, one proof of social security, and two proofs of residency. This requirement is part of the federal REAL ID Act, which aims to establish minimum security standards for state-issued identification documents.

“As we near the REAL ID enforcement date, Team Kentucky wants to encourage Kentuckians to gather the necessary documents and apply early,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “Even if you rarely fly, having a REAL ID helps keep your options open should you need to travel by air within the U.S. or visit a military base after enforcement begins on May 7, 2025.”

Kentucky residents can renew their license up to six months before the expiration date. Those ineligible for renewal can upgrade to a REAL ID for $15 while retaining their current expiration date. REAL ID licenses are available for $24 for four-year and $48 for eight-year credentials. A standard, non-compliant four-year license is $21.50, while an eight-year license costs $43.

“On May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 years of age and older must have a Real ID or another form of acceptable identification,” said Ray Williams, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Federal Security Director for Kentucky. “TSA is working closely with our state licensing and airport partners to encourage residents to obtain theirs before the deadline to avoid travel disruptions.”

After the enforcement date, a standard-issue driver’s license will continue to be valid for driving and can be used as proof of identity, age, and residence for voting and age-restricted purchases, such as buying alcohol. Additionally, it will remain acceptable for accessing federal facilities, including Social Security offices and Veterans Administration hospitals. A Kentucky REAL ID is not valid for international travel.

“Our priority at the airport is to offer a seamless and efficient travel experience,” said Eric Frankl, president and CEO at Blue Grass Airport. “Obtaining your REAL ID before the deadline plays a significant role in ensuring you won’t face any disruptions to your travel plans. We strongly encourage travelers to act now to obtain the proper identification and help us maintain a smooth and safe travel experience as we transition to REAL ID compliance in May 2025.”

To ensure a smooth application process for a REAL ID, residents should make an appointment at a regional office. Click here for a listing of regional office and prepare by taking the IDocument Quiz or reviewing the list of valid documents to avoid any delays. The full list of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) approved credentials can be found here.

For more information, visit www.realidky.com.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet