BE NKY Growth Partnership honors 10 local companies celebrating corporate anniversaries

As part of a new program recognizing corporate anniversaries, BE NKY Growth Partnership recently honored 10 companies in our target industry sectors celebrating anniversaries this year.

These companies, which include CertainTeed, Mazak, ATech Training, Summit Packaging Solutions, Bonfiglioli, C-Forward, CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting Services, Safran Landing Systems Kentucky, New Riff Distilling, and STEP, represent a combined 370 years in business.

Boone, Campbell and Kenton County Judges/Executive Gary Moore, Steve Pendery, and Kris Knochelmann, and members of BE NKY’s team, including CEO Lee Crume, Vice President of Economic Development Kimberly Rossetti, Director of Business Retention Angie Mulberry, and Client Relations Managers Jeremy Worley and Devon Stansbury, presented the companies with plaques made by Covington-based Grainwell.

The judges/executive also recognized many of the companies with proclamations marking their milestones in the regio.

“We’re proud to recognize these companies for their investments and putting down roots in our community,” said Crume. “All of these companies, from those headquartered locally to those based internationally, are making Northern Kentucky a great place to live, work, play, learn, and give back.”

Companies honored:

• CertainTeed, 120 years, presented to Senior Plant Manager Paul Teale

• Mazak, 50 years, presented to President Dan Janka

• ATech Training, 40 years, presented to President Laura Lyons

• Summit Packaging Solutions, 40 years, will be presented to CEO Adam Walker

• Bonfiglioli, 25 years, presented to President Greg Schulte

• C-Forward, 25 years, presented to CEO Brent Cooper

• CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting Services, 25 years, presented to Chairman & CEO Tim Schroeder

• Safran Landing Systems Kentucky, 25 years, presented to CEO & General Manager Philippe Garnier

• New Riff Distilling, 10 years, presented to President Mollie Lewis

• STEP, 10 years, presented to CEO Ed Walton and CRO Rob Huff

BE NKY Growth Partnership