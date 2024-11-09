Opinion – John Schickel: Honoring Kentucky’s legacy of service as we celebrate our veterans

Veterans Day, originally recognized as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, marked the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress soon passed a resolution for annual observance in 1926, and by 1938, Veterans Day became a national holiday. Unlike Memorial Day, which honors those who gave their lives in service, Veterans Day is a time to honor all American veterans, especially the living men and women who have served our country honorably in both war and peace.

Today, more than 295,000 Kentucky veterans carry on this proud legacy. Each of them has faced challenges few can imagine, from long separations from loved ones to the physical and emotional wounds of combat. They serve so that we can enjoy the freedoms we too often take for granted.

Kentucky’s dedication to service runs deep. Even before statehood, Kentucky’s early settlers, nearly all adult men, served in the Revolutionary War. The Battle of Blue Licks, fought on Kentucky soil on Aug. 19, 1782, marked the last battle of the American Revolution.

This spirit of bravery has carried Kentuckians from the fields of Europe to the beaches of the Pacific, from the jungles of Korea and Vietnam to the deserts of the Middle East.

We honor this legacy with deep gratitude on Veterans Day.

These expressions of gratitude are genuine, and it’s vital to remember veterans are prepared to defend us every day of the year. The bravery displayed by veterans, from the Revolutionary War through the global war on terrorism, is too often unseen by those of us who enjoy the safety their sacrifices have provided.

While we may never fully repay our debt to these heroes, our gratitude and respect is everlasting.

I encourage you to join local celebrations this Veterans Day and honor our veterans personally. We also recognize the families and spouses of our veterans who provide the strength and support that allow our service members to carry out their duties. They, too, make sacrifices for the cause of freedom.

To every Kentucky veteran, thank you for your service. May God bless you, and may God bless America.

Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, represents the 11th Senate District in northern and central Boone County. He is Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee chair. He also serves as a Senate Banking and Insurance, Judiciary, and Natural Resources and Energy committee member.

(Editor’s note: Similar Veterans Day columns were also submitted by Sen. Chris McDaniel and Shelley Funke Frommeyer.)