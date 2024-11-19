Kentucky by Heart: Kathryn Witt’s ‘Perfect Day Kentucky’ offers new resource for Kentucky travel

By Steve Flairty

NKyTribune columnist

Always looking for special places of leisure to visit in Kentucky, I’ve read a ton of books, pamphlets, and ads. I’ve even read vintage Kentucky travel guides to enrich my state history knowledge.

Recently, I came across a new resource, and it may be the best I’ve seen. That would be Kathryn Witt’s Perfect Day Kentucky: Day Trips, Weekend Getaways, and Other Escapes (Reedy Press, 2024). A long-time writer about her native state, she creates a “perfect” blend of up-to-date research, colorful photos, compelling maps, and a friendly, inviting writing style that makes a trip through the book almost as fun as the trip around Kentucky’s destination spots.

The 192 pages are organized in sections by well-known Kentucky towns, with five exceptions. Those exceptions are the Daniel Boone Forest, Harlan and Harlan County, Horse Cave and Mammoth Cave, Lake Cumberland and Russell County, and Muhlenberg County, with 29 total areas. Each section starts with both a map showing the surrounding area and a visual pullout of the specific place.

Kathryn presents enticing introductions for each area written in a clear and upbeat style. Check out these excerpts:

“Planes, trains, and automobiles—Bowling Green is the backdrop for amazing transportation stories: America’s sports car at the National Corvette Museum, the romance of the rails at please-do-touch Historic RailPark & Train Museum, and local heroes of the sky at Aviation Heritage Park.” “A tiny town spilling over with Southern charm, Cadiz is the front porch to western Kentucky’s big backyard—the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.”

After each intro piece, the author chooses three featured spots to visit, followed by a section labeled Nearby Alternatives. Take the Campbellsville one, for example. Her features for it—each a page and photo– are Quiet Woods Green River Stables, Green River Lake State Park, and Druther’s Restaurant. Interestingly, Kathryn tells us that the Campbellsville Druther’s is the last independent one in the world!

The town’s nearby alternatives are Skyline Drive-in, Green River Paddle Trail, Taylor County Quilt Trail, and Liberty (replica of the original Liberty Bell). To make things as visitor friendly as possible, Kathryn adds to all her visit spots plenty of contacts to get further information.

The book should be available on anyone’s car seat who loves taking in Kentucky’s extraordinary opportunities for visiting fun and interesting places.

Along with wide availability for her book, Kathryn will be appearing with other authors at Big Bone Lick Historic Site on December 7-8, where Perfect Kentucky can be purchased and autographed by her. She’ll be glad to engage in Kentucky travel “happy talk,” and perhaps give you even more ideas for your “perfect Kentucky” adventures.

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Major General Henry Tureman Allen, one of America’s noted military luminaries of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, was born in 1859 in Sharpsburg. And, before his military education at West Point, he attended and graduated from Kentucky’s Georgetown College.

He had a long and varied career and became known as the “Iron Commandante,” not bad for a man born in our state’s rural Bath County. Here is a sample list of his many accomplishments, according to explorekyhistory.ky.gov and arlingtoncemetery.net:

• Graduated from West Point Academy. • In 1885, led an expedition mapping 1500 miles of Alaskan wilderness and rivers. • Was instructor at West Point during 1888-1890. • Was military attache in Russia (1890-1895) and a similar post in Germany (1897-1898). • Served briefly in Spanish-American War. • In 1901, organized Philippine Constabulary, a force to replace American troops there. • Commanded the 90th Cavalry Division in WW I. • Commanded American occupation of Germany following WW I.

Allen retired from the Army in 1923 and died in 1930. He is buried at Arlington Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia.