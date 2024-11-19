Lifelong Kenton Co. educator Shawna Harney honored with KCPL Mary Ann Mongan Literacy Award

Shawna Harney, Chief Academic Officer for the Kenton County School District, has been named recipient of the Mary Ann Mongan Literacy Award in recognition of her exceptional contributions to literacy and educational excellence in Kenton County.

The award ceremony highlighted Harney’s 27 years of dedicated service to the district and commitment to improving student outcomes.

The Mary Ann Mongan Literacy Award, established in 2009, honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to literacy in Kenton County. Named after Mary Ann Mongan, the first Executive Director of the Kenton County Public Library, this award celebrates the legacy of her work in education and literacy. Harney’s leadership in driving literacy initiatives, including the implementation of the Read to Succeed Act and the Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS), aligns perfectly with the values Mongan instilled in the community.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award than Shawna,” said Dave Schroeder, Executive Director of the Kenton County Public Library. “Her tireless work has transformed the educational landscape in Kenton County. Shawna’s commitment to student literacy, safety, and overall academic excellence has made a profound impact on the lives of countless children, educators, and families. She embodies the spirit of the Mary Ann Mongan Literacy Award and continues to inspire us all.”

Under Harney’s leadership, the Kenton County School District has seen significant growth in student literacy, particularly with the district’s implementation of Kentucky’s Read to Succeed Act, which aims to ensure students are reading on grade level. She has also spearheaded initiatives to improve special education services and behavioral support, as well as foster professional development opportunities for educators throughout the district.

Harney’s leadership has been instrumental in the development of MTSS, a framework that addresses the diverse academic and behavioral needs of students, ensuring that all students receive the individualized support they need to succeed. In addition, her work with the district’s Community-Based Accountability System has brought together educators, students, parents, and community members to collaboratively assess student progress and improve educational outcomes.

“I am honored to win this award,” said Harney.

