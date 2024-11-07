Kentucky Nurses Association to hold its Legacy and Leadership gala Thursday at Turfway Park

The Kentucky Nurses Association will host a Gala at Turfway Park in Northern Kentucky on Thursday, November 7 to celebrate nursing leaders and progress in nursing.

The KNA has been at the forefront of legislation that creates safer and healthier environments for nurses and patients including the passage of HB 159 which decriminalized healthcare errors in Kentucky.

Legacy and Leadership Awards

The KNA will recognize these award honorees:

Citizen of the Year: Linda Gorton – The first nurse to be elected mayor in Kentucky, Linda Gorton is serving her second term as Mayor of Lexington. She has worked to pass landmark legislation including a public smoking law, environmental reform, and Kentucky’s first countywide fairness ordinance.

DEI Champion of the Year: Shirley Kron – Shirley Kron has been a champion for those with disabilities. Her decades long career has been devoted to helping patients deal with work-related injures and rehabilitation needs due to acute and chronic medial conditions. She has lead the RETAIN (Retaining Employment After Injury/Illness Network) with passion and confidence.

Nurse of the Year: Loretta Elder – A recently retired professor, Loretta Elder has impacted many nurses and nursing students. She is an active KNA participating in a variety of roles over time. She has made outstanding contributions to the field of nursing through education, innovation, and professional development, encouraging new nurse leaders through mentorship, advocacy, and modeling leadership.

Researcher of the Year: Dr. Jean Edward – Dr. Edward has lead and completed several studies focused on equity in healthcare access, affordability, and health outcomes for underserved communities. She is also a tenured Associate Professor of Nursing at University of Kentucky and an active member of KNA.

Volunteer of the Year: Karen Pennington – A retired nurse, Karen has been a reliable volunteer with the KNA/Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, helping with vaccination and testing clinics since 2020. She has been willing to step in when other volunteers fall through and to lead student volunteers, always bringing an eye for improvement to each situation she encounters.

In addition to a dinner, the evening will include a Silent Auction, Award Ceremony, Live Entertainment by Radiotronic, and the Honor Our Legacy Nurses Tribute honoring Kentucky nurses who have passed away.

Nurses Facts:

• There are over 90,000 nurses in Kentucky and more than 5 million nurses in the U.S.

• Nurses are the largest profession in Kentucky and are 53.3% of the healthcare workforce.

• Nurses lead the nation in ratings for honesty and ethics for the 22nd consecutive year in the latest annual Gallup rating of various professions.

• Kentucky nurses provide services in over 80 different practice areas.

• In Kentucky, we are projected to be at least 20,000 nurses short of demand by 2025.

• Without nurses there would be no healthcare.

Donate to KNA here.

Kentucky Nurses Association