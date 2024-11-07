Florence to host annual Veterans Day Program on Saturday at Government Center

The City of Florence will host its annual Veterans Day Program on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 2 p.m. at the Florence Government Center, 8100 Ewing Boulevard, Florence.

The program is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our great nation. Join in for an afternoon filled with gratitude, reflection, and appreciation for their sacrifices.



Held in the lower level Community Rooms, the program includes an opening ceremony with the presentation of colors and national anthem performed by Florence Fire/EMS Assistant Chief Ryan Born, accompanied by patriotic music from the Florence Community Band and Florence Community Chorus. Keynote speaker William Banks from St. Elizabeth Veterans Associate Resource Group (VARG) will share inspiring reflections.



The City will honor all veterans in attendance with a special moment of recognition and thanks. The event concludes with a Three-volley salute (outdoors) by the VFW Honor Guard and a performance of “Taps” by the Florence Community Band. Refreshments will be served in the Florence Government Center Lobby immediately following the program.



The City of Florence invites everyone in the community to attend this special tribute to honor our veterans. Take this day to honor their service, dedication and unfailing devotion to keeping us safe.