Coalition of local churches offers 2nd Annual Community Day of Service on Saturday, Nov. 9

Northern Kentucky’s 2nd Annual Community Day of Service, hosted by a coalition of local churches, offers participants a chance to serve the community through various on-site and off-site projects. It is Saturday November 9, starting at 9 a.m.

The event provides an opportunity to connect with local nonprofits, give back, and enjoy a complimentary lunch while working alongside neighbors.

Open to all ages, including families, youth groups, senior citizens, and individuals.

Over 15 local non-profit and ministry organizations will also be present to share volunteer opportunities and connect with participants.

From 9-noon Saturday, plan for on-site service projects and Non-Proft Meet & Greet.

Lunch will be provided at noon.

Through 3 p.m., there will be off-site service projects throughout Northern Kentucky

Meet at 144 Buttermilk Pike, Lakeside Park.

This day of service aims to strengthen community bonds, foster relationships, and introduce participants to meaningful volunteer work with local nonprofits and ministries. It’s a chance for individuals to come together, make a difference, and build a supportive network in Northern Kentucky.

Contact Hunter Muse at humuse@comm.churchofjesuschrist.org See the event’s Facebook Event Page here.