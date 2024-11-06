Amendment 2 fails significantly as Kentucky voters say no to public funds for nonpublic schools

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

A constitutional amendment to allow the Kentucky General Assembly to fund nonpublic schools failed at the ballot box Tuesday.

Amendment 2 — which 65% of voters rejected, according to unofficial results — would have opened a path for the Republican-controlled legislature to allow state dollars to flow to nonpublic schools, such as private or charter schools. Leading up to the election, Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, attempted to bolster support for the measure while Democrats led by Gov. Andy Beshear attacked the amendment as a threat to public education.



Opposition to Amendment 2 spanned rural and urban Kentucky, said Will Powers, the policy and public engagement coordinator for the Kentucky Student Voice Team, which toured the state by bus rallying opposition.

“I think it’s a ubiquitous message. Everyone resonates with it,” Powers said Tuesday night during a Protect Our Schools PAC watch party in Louisville. “Every community has a public school, not every community has a private school. And I think we’re seeing the ramifications of that one true fact.”

Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said he was not surprised Amendment 2 failed.

“The opposition Amendment 2 was bipartisan,” Bailey said. “It was really defeated by a huge margin in many rural counties that also voted for Donald Trump. So Kentuckians are smart. They were discerning, and they they saw this for what it was. It was a scam funded by outside billionaires to shift dollars away from public schools and to fund private school vouchers. And Kentuckians, by it looks like a very wide margin, said no.”

KyPolicy, a progressive think tank, opposed the measure and released a study earlier this year that showed how similar systems to fund private schools in other states could harm the state’s public schools if they were replicated in Kentucky. Bailey said the defeat of the amendment would be “an end to this debate” and politicians should focus on further investments in existing public schools.

In a statement reacting to the defeat of Amendment 2, Kentucky Students First, one of the leading PACs supporting the amendment, said its members and volunteers “fought hard to change the status quo protected by Kentucky’s education special interests.”

“Though the results may not have been in our favor, this campaign has been a powerful force for standing up to the Kentucky education bureaucracy,” Kentucky Students First said. “Perpetuating the low performance of Kentucky’s education system is a disservice to our children and our Commonwealth. Kentucky students deserve better, and our resolve to serve students over systems remains unchanged.”

A lot of money has been spent trying to sway voters on Amendment 2, with both sides reporting raising about $8 million each, according to the final pre-election finance reports. Beshear and Paul both took to airwaves in ads sponsored by political action committees. Most of the $16 million came from outside Kentucky, with much of it from “dark money” groups which structure themselves in a way that lets them keep their donors’ names private.

Days before the election, Paul heralded Amendment 2, saying it would allow “the legislature to do what they’re supposed to do — debate how best we should get education for our kids.” Beshear decried the amendment as “a blank check to Frankfort politicians.”



Amendment 2 would have suspended seven sections of the state Constitution to allow public money to flow to nonpublic schools. The legislation for the amendment was a priority for Republican lawmakers earlier this year and an attempt to overcome constitutional hurdles cited by Kentucky courts striking down earlier charter school and private school tax credit laws.

• • • •

(Editor’s note: The following is reported by the NKyTribune staff:

How NKY counties voted:

Boone County

Constitutional Amendment 2 – 40,253 YES 20,702 NO

Campbell County

Constitutional Amendment 2 — 29,299 NO 17,720 YES

Kenton County

Constitutional Amendment 2 — 43,454 NO 28,720 YES

The Kentucky Education Association released a statement that “the voters of Kentucky have spoken loudly and clearly that they value and support their local public schools . . .Public schools are the heart and soul of every community across the Commonwealth and tonight’s results confirm that voters want public tax dollars devoted solely to public school resources.”

Brigitte Blom, president of the Prichard Committee, said, “The failure of Amendment 2 is an expression of Kentuckians’ commitment to the promise of public education as the great equalizer and a public good — one every Kentucky child should have access to and benefit from.”