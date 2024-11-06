Kenton County Election results: 56.11% voter turnout; Covington approves strong mayor form of government

In Kenton County, 80,693 ballots were cast — a 56.11% turnout of 146,425 registered voters.

Here are some of the highlights:

The City of Covington will soon have a strong mayor form of government, as voters decided in favor of moving from the city manager form, 7,498 to 4,839 votes.

Covington City Commissioners — Shannon Smith, Tim Downing, James Toebbe, and Tin Acri.

City Council of Crescent Springs — Bob Mueller, Jeannine Bell Smith, Carol McGowan, Donald Kelly and Jeff Smith.

City Council of Edgewood — Ben Barlage, Rob Thelen, Jeff Schreiver, Joe Messmer, W. Jamie Ruehl, Scott Spille, and Bridget Grady Spears.

City Council of Elsmere — Gloria Grubbs, Serena Owen, Missy Enxel Tester, Maria A. Vogt, Joanne Barnett Smith, and Justin Clifford Wade.

City Council of Erlanger — Diana Nicely, Jennifer Jasper Lucas, Thomas Cahill, Renee Wilson, Tyson Hermes, Michele Fields, Renee Skidmore, Rebecca Reckers, Christopher Farmer.

City Council of Fort Wright — Jason C. Collins, David Abln, Margie Witt, Scott Wall, Bernie Wessels, and Justin C. Weber Jr.

City Council of Independence — Christopher Vogelpohl, Carol Franzen, Tom Brinker, Greg Waite, Greg Steffen, Matthew Fehler

City Council of Lakeside Park — Cassi Schabell, Mary Ann Thaman, Brian Waite, Tom Bernheimer, David Wolfer, David Landwehr

City Council of Ludlow — Sarah Thompson, Stephen Chapman Sr., David Ziegler, Julia Terry Navarre, Paula Hughes Graszus, Abigail Miller

City Council of Park Hills – Pamela Spoor, Sarah Froelich, Emily Sayers, Laura Rippe Cardosi, Greg Claypool, Steve Elkins

City Commissioners of Taylor Mill – Mark Kreimborg, Rose Merritt, Caroline Ann Braden, Daniel E. Murray

Terri Lynn Courtney has been elected mayor of the City of Walton

Kyle Burns and Michael Smith have been elected to the Beechwood School board.

Covington School Board members — Tom Haggard, Steven Gastright, Michele Williams

See totals of all votes on the Kenton County ballot here:

https://nkytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Kenton-County_2024-Nov_summary-results.pdf