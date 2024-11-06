Campbell and Boone election results: Campbell gets 63.01% turnout, Boone gets 59.06%

Staff report

Campbell County

Campbell County turned out 63.01% of the vote, casting 48,781 ballots.

Here are the highlights:

Alexandra City Council – Stacey L. Graus, Michael McGrath, Robert Strong, Thomas Lynn Baldridge, Shane E. Collins, Patrick Blair

Bellevue City Council – Kara Harp, Mike Almoslechner, Stephen Guidugli, Shauna Kruse, Chastity Bothman, John L. Ondeck

Cold Spring City Council – Steve Cunningham, Lisa Schmidt Cavanaugh, Cindy Moore, Chris Ampfer, Laura Vroegindewey, Adam Craig Sandfoss

Dayton City Council – Joseph Neary, Jessica Lynn Lovins, Christina Kelly, Beth Nyman, Aaron Judd, Tarris ‘Troy’ Horton

Ft. Thomas City Council – Ben Pendery, Andy Ellison, Lauren McIntosh, Adam Blau, Jeff Bezold, Eric Strange

Highland Heights City Council – Rene Heinrich, Deborah Ball, John Braun, Gary Chinn, Patricia Hayley, Jesse Hockenbury

Silver Grove City Council – Joe Pelle, Julie Ziegler, Justin Imhoff, Jill Fessler, Rachel Cooper, Eric Noble, Amy Lambron

Wilder City Council – Kelly Neiser, Jim Profitt, Robert Blankenship, Sandra Ruschman Decker, Jeffrey Moles, Bradly Murphy

See full results of all voting here.

Boone County

Boone County saw a 59.06% voter turnout, with 67,935 votes cast.

Here are highlights of results:

Union City Commission — John J. Mefford, Eric Dulaney, Jeremy M. Ramage, Brian Garner

Florence City Council — Diane Ewing Whalen, Gary Winn, David A. Osborne, Patricia Wingo, Angie Cable, Lesley Chambers

See complete results and totals for the Boone County ballot here:

https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/liveresults/?id=10