The cannabis vote: Cities and counties in NKY that put the medicial cannabis decision on ballot passed them

November 6, 2024
Staff report

Medical marijuana was on the ballot as Kentucky counties and cities left the decision whether to opt out of the program to voters.

The legislature passed a bill in 2023 legalizing medical cannabis starting in January 1, 2025.

The following counties and cities enacted a resolution to put the question of allowing cannabis business operations on their jurisdiction on the ballot. In Northern Kentucky, all of those measures passed.

Kentucky cities are paving the way for medical cannabis facilities which takes effect January 1. (Photo from Kentucky Today)

In Boone County

Florence — 7,801 YES 4,271 NO
Union — 2,467 YES 2,242 NO

In Campbell County

Alexandria — 3,827 YES 2460 NO
Bellevue – 575 YES 219 NO
Southgate – 287 YES 163 NO
Wilder – 307 YES 212 NO

In Kenton County

Crestview Hills — 914 YES 748 NO
Elsmere – 2,066 Yes 725 NO
Independence – 7,754 YES 4,501 NO
Ludlow – 1,271 YES . 505 NO
Park Hills – 1,075 YES 347 NO

In Gallatin County

Warsaw — 458 YES 289 NO

Grant County6,572 YES 4,688 NO

In Pendleton County

Falmouth — 499 YES 284 NO

Pendleton – 3,922 YES 2,725 NO


