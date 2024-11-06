Election Integrity Command Center on the job — and remains open after the election to take complaints

Operational for years, the Election Integrity Command Center works to uphold the integrity of Kentucky’s elections. While the Election Fraud Hotline is open year round, calls are received at the center on Election Day — and after.

Investigators, prosecutors and staff with the Office of the Attorney General operate the Hotline and answer calls on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. The team is made up of members of the Special Prosecutions Division, including 8 prosecutors, as well as members of the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The FBI and Kentucky State Police are also present at the center as complaints are submitted to the Hotline. There’s a collaborative, immediate effort to investigate credible allegations of election law violations and work to resolve complaints.

Additionally, members of DCI are located throughout the Commonwealth to assist with any issues that may arise.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the Hotline received 357 complaints of potential election law violations. Messages had been received from 82 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. From 6 a.m. through noon on Election Day, 214 complaints were received from 44 counties.

A reminder, even when polls close, the Hotline will stay open. Calls can be made to 800-328-8683 or 800-328-VOTE. Online complaints can be submitted here.

Attorney General Russell Coleman, who stopped by the center Tuesday to thank those working, made the decision in his first year to allow the media access to the center in an effort to assure Kentuckians their elections were fair and secure.

Complaints made to the Election Fraud Hotline will be updated throughout this Election Day. For the most up to date numbers, click here.