Mike Tussey: Ready or not, weather is fickle as Thanksgiving opens the holiday season

Less than a week ago, November crept into our lives with the end of daylight savings time last Sunday. By now, you have reset your clocks and the days get shorter daily.

By the way, mark your calendar, Daylight Savings Time returns March 9, 2025.

Next up, yesterday was Election Day. Did you vote?

I hope so. Good bet they are still counting votes today. Take a patience pill, you will need one.

NFL and NCAA Football is well underway. Bengals have a huge game tomorrow night, Thursday November 7 at Baltimore meeting the Ravens at 8:15 p.m.

NCAA Basketball is rolling too with the Exhibitions over, it all for real now.

This month opens up the Holiday season with Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 28 ushering in as always the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

For many, November fills us with gratitude, family and good times – and even my birthday as well.

November weather as mentioned is fickle, it’s like that box of chocolates – you never know what you going to get.

The windy cold weather reminds me of a hit song back in 1976 many of you may remember – “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

The song was written and sung by Gordon Lightfoot and DJ’s loved it because it was 5:57 long. The song reflected the doom of the bulk carrier when it sank on Lake Superior November 10, 1975 taking 29 lives.

The lyrics refer to the month of November 4 times:

· When the skies of November turn gloomy

· The gales of November came early

· Twas the witch of November that came stealin

· With the gales of November remembered.

If you were born here in November as I was, you fall under Scorpio or like me, Sagittarius for what all that’s worth. Notables such as Mark Twain, Winston Churchill, Loretta Swit, Will Rogers, Danny DeVito and Billy the Kid share our month of birth.

When you are out shopping it’s for sure you see plenty of chrysanthemums for sale seemingly everywhere. You know them more likely as “mums” for short. The mums are known as November’s birth flower and possess so much beauty.

It’s no surprise that Thanksgiving has become over the years, a family favorite. Although, the holiday is 3 weeks away yet, plans are being made for the big day as families tend to reunite for the warmness of it all.

With Thanksgiving on Thursdays, it automatically creates a long weekend that we all have come to love.

Right next to the Turkey and dressing being prepared; America settles in at 9am for the aforementioned Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. 100 years ago in 1924, the very first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade tuned up and was ready to roll. This included Macy’s employees marching along on 34th street in New York in costumes, floats, and even live animals.

Of course, at the end of the parade then and will be November 28 – SANTA CLAUS who officially opens up the Christmas season.

Thousands upon thousands line the streets in New York in anticipation of the Great Parade.

1939 brought about the first TV coverage as limited as it was on NBC. By 1942, CBS had joined the party as well.

If you go back and check the roster of HOSTS for the parade you will find the very first host was Merrell Mueller an NBC News Journalist in 1953. Other notables who became host in the coming years were Arlene Francis, Hugh Downs, Lorne Greene and even Howdy Doody’s Buffalo Bob Smith of TV fame.

Seemingly after a day of Turkey and all the trimmings, it’s time for what millions of Americans today know as “Black Friday.” This bonanza for retailers has become an integral part of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Retailers came up with the title in regard to all the sales and money flow would be the magic wand that would put the companies in the so called “black” column meaning – they are making a great profit. Meanwhile, shoppers are eager to hit the malls and stores very early and catch those great bargains before the huge crowds devour all the great merchandise.

I remember a few years ago my wife dictated that she and I would hit the mall at the early hour of 4am and join the crowd which eagerly awaited the opening of the doors. Wait we did in the darkness of the night. That was my first and only jaunt into a very early “Black Friday.”



The success of “Black Friday” sometimes changed into a 4-day event and spawning more sales events such as “Small Business Saturday and Sunday” and even “Cyber” Monday. However, in many cities the shoppers head out right after their Thanksgiving meal. And so it goes.

Sound the trumpets – November is upon us all.

By the way, today November 6 is: NATIONAL SAXAPHONE DAY.

It’s a good bet that the late Boots Randolph is looking down and smiling today!. We miss ya Boots.

Have a Great November.

