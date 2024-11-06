Nominations sought for statewide awards celebrating excellence in historic preservation

The Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation is calling for nominations for the 2025 Ida Lee Willis Historic Preservation Awards, celebrating excellence in historic preservation efforts.

Community members, organizations and stakeholders are invited to submit nominations for exceptional projects and individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to preserving our collective heritage at the local level and throughout the Commonwealth via personal commitment, investment, advocacy, volunteerism, building partnerships, public involvement, lifelong dedication or significant achievement.

Hosted by the Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation in partnership with the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office, the awards ceremony will be held in May 2025.

Award Categories:

• Ida Lee Willis Memorial Award goes to the individual who has demonstrated outstanding dedication to the cause of historic preservation in the commonwealth. Last year, Bill Weyland was honored for his lifetime of investment and redevelopment of some of Louisville’s most iconic buildings, including the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Whiskey Row Lofts, Glassworks and many more.

• Preservation Project Awards honor outstanding examples of building or site rehabilitation, restoration and adaptive reuse. The 2024 project awards went to Belle Louise Historic Guest House (Paducah), Rockdale (Jefferson County), the Sower Building (Frankfort) and St. Joseph Catholic Church (Bowling Green).

• Service to Preservation Awards recognize individuals, organizations, nonprofits, public officials, financial institutions, news media, volunteers and others whose contributions have had a positive impact on preserving historic and prehistoric resources. In 2024, these included the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades (Covington), Harold Edwards (Perryville) and the Bell Theater (Pineville).

• Grassroots Preservation Awards are given at the selection committee’s discretion and celebrate those who have committed their time and resources to successfully take on a challenge that addresses a preservation issue at the local level.

Why Nominate? Nominating an individual or project for a Historic Preservation Award is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate those who have made significant contributions to preserving our heritage. It also raises awareness of the importance of historic preservation within our community.

How to Nominate: Visit thr website to review submission requirements and submit a completed nomination form, narrative description and supporting photos and documentation. The submission deadline is March 28, 2025. Nominations can be submitted in three different ways:

• Submit via Google Form

• Email the nomination form and documentation to jpeacheeharris@ky.gov

• Mail the nomination form and documentation to: Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office, The Barstow House, 410 High Street Frankfort, KY 40601, ATTN: Ida Lee Willis Awards.

For More Information: For questions or additional information about the nomination process, please contact Jennifer Peachee-Harris at jpeacheeharris@ky.gov or visit www.heritage.ky.gov

The memorial foundation was chartered in 1979 to honor the late Mrs. Willis, the first state historic preservation officer and the executive director of the Kentucky Heritage Commission (now Kentucky Heritage Council), which was created by the General Assembly in 1966 following the passage of the National Historic Preservation Act. The awards have been given since 1979. A full list of past award winners can be found here.