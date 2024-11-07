Kentucky’s 7th annual gingerbread competition registration due by November 15

The warm scent of spices filled the air as the repetitive timer beeps joined the chorus of squeals erupting from the child cousins gathered in their aunt’s kitchen. The gingerbread was done, and young Damaris Phillips joined her girl cousins in fashioning her first gingerbread house in a bake-off against her boy cousins.

Many years later, in 2013, Phillips’ culinary talents shone beyond the family kitchen as she won the title of Food Network Star in Season 9. Since then, she has hosted numerous shows on the Food Network, including her current work on Outrageous Pumpkins and recent work on the Summer Baking Championship. She also co-hosts and judges several other Food Network shows like Beat Bobby Flay, Guy’s Grocery Games, Supermarket Stakeout, and Wild Card Kitchen.

The chef, cookbook author, and co-founder of the Bluegrass Supper Club will return to judge Kentucky’s 7th Annual Gingerbread Competition this December at Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill in Millersburg.

Phillips learned about Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill through Community Ventures’ kitchen incubator in West Louisville, Chef Space, and remembers her first time judging the gingerbread house competition in 2019.

“I was so impressed by the scale of the gingerbread houses,” said Phillips. “I’ve taught baking at a culinary school where building a gingerbread house was part of the curriculum, and none of those professional creations were as large as the entries for the Gingerbread competition at Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill.”

Phillips has judged the edible gingerbread masterpieces at Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill for three years and remembers some of her favorite creations.

“A few years ago, someone replicated a whole downtown street scene; it was beautiful!” she said. “There was a church with beautiful stained-glass windows made of isomalt, a barn with sleeping animals, and snow dripping down. The level of competition is very high.”

Individuals and teams of rookie bakers or professional pastry chefs can join Kentucky’s 7th Annual Gingerbread Competition by registering in one of the following seven categories: youth, teen, adult, family, civic/business, pastry chef, or Christmas Nativity. Registration is open until November 15. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place winners of each category.

Competitors will receive construction guidelines, tips, and best practices to assist them in showcasing their vivid imaginations, baking acumen, and culinary construction skills. Submissions will evaluate each gingerbread entry based on overall appearance, originality, creativity, neatness, and edibility.

Phillips encouraged individuals, groups, and pastry chefs to join in the fun.

“Even if making gingerbread houses hasn’t been a holiday tradition for you, all you have to do is start,” she sais. Every tradition is started by someone. It’s fun to participate, even if you don’t win. Even the worst gingerbread house makes you smile.”

Phillips will be joined by the following judges at this year’s competition:

• Ouita Michel, Owner of Holly Hill Inn

• Chris Michel, Holly Hill Inn Pastry Chef

• Lauren Jacobs, Food Network’s Cheerful Baker

• Toa Green, Owner of Crank and Boom

• Tamara & Leigh, The KY Taste Buds from Fox 56

• Mona Lewis Juett, Kentucky Arts, Tourism, & Heritage Cabinet Chief of Staff

The gingerbread competition kicks off the Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill in Millersburg. All gingerbread submissions will be displayed at the event from December 6 – 23.

In addition to the gingerbread competition, Mustard Seed Hill guests can make memories and celebrate the joys of the Christmas season by enjoying this year’s new activities – holiday home tours, Christmas igloos, and horse carriage rides.

The event opens on December 7, 8, and 13-23 with live indoor Christmas concerts on December 13 and 14. It will include the usual series of make-and-take classes, a Holiday Tea, a dazzling light display, a 4,000 square-foot artisan market, a holiday tent café full of Christmas goodies, and Christmas campfires.

To participate in Kentucky’s 7th Annual Gingerbread House Competition, register before November 15 by visiting www.mustardseedhill.events.

