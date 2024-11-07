Notre Dame Academy completes upgrades to Buenger Sports Complex, complete with new field turf

Notre Dame Academy (NDA) recently marked the completion of a significant upgrade to the Buenger Sports Complex, enhancing its status as one of the premier athletic facilities in the Greater Cincinnati region.

The newly renovated complex featured a world-class track, resurfaced to meet World Athletics standards, and cutting-edge field turf designed for optimal performance and injury prevention. A dedication ceremony commemorated this achievement, to honor the generosity of donors and bless the upgraded facility with a prayer service and Rosary procession.

The Buenger Sports Complex had long been a cornerstone of NDA athletics, hosting the Diocesan Championship, Middle School Regionals, and other community events throughout the year. The comprehensive renovations represented a substantial leap forward in supporting education-based athletics, offering students and the community a top-tier environment to train, compete, and excel.



The resurfaced track ranked among the best in the region, providing a premium space that met international standards for track and field. With improved cushioning and grip, the new surface enabled athletes to perform at their highest level while significantly reducing the risk of injury.

“The Buenger Sports Complex served our community well for over a decade, but these upgrades set a new standard for excellence,” said Jane Kleier, Interim President of Notre Dame Academy. “We were proud to provide a facility that not only supported our student-athletes’ training and competition needs but also attracted events that brought our community together. We were incredibly grateful to the Clem and Ann Buenger Foundation and our generous donors for making this vision a reality. Ann Buenger, who graduated as Mickie McCabe in 1944, left a legacy that continued to empower young women, and this renovation was a tribute to her enduring dedication.”

The newly installed field turf was another game-changer, engineered to optimize agility and support a range of activities, from soccer to lacrosse. Its innovative design provided superior traction and shock absorption, giving NDA athletes the safest and most dynamic playing experience possible. These advancements reinforced NDA’s commitment to fostering excellence not only in academics but across all areas of student life.

The Buenger Sports Complex upgrades provide a world-class environment for young women to grow, compete, and succeed. These facilities would continue to serve as a vital attraction point, hosting major events, and showcasing the tradition and accomplishments of NDA’s athletic programs for years to come.

Notre Dame Academy