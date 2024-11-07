The Real Dr. Phil: Phil Wiseman will help make your business more visible on the internet

The Northern Kentucky Tribune‘s community engagement series aims to bring together residents, business owners, and community leaders to discuss and address current issues. And, maybe, along the way — learn something.

“We hope you’ll join us for what will be an informative and entertaining journey into cyberspace with Phil Wiseman,” said NKyTribune editor Judy Clabes. “Come early for a free lunch and time to network. Please let us know if you are coming so we can have lunch waiting for you.” (Sign up here.)

In this next session, to be held Thursday, Nov. 14, noon-1 p.m., at the Esperanza Latino Center at 234 W. Pike St. in Covington, you can learn how to:

• Make your business show up for “near me” searches.

• Showcase your products and services on your Google Business Profile.

• Optimize your Google Business Profile Strength to receive the green light.

• Share Events, Offers, and Updates to your Google Business Profile.

• Measure your performance.

The session will be from noon – 1 p.m. But come at 11:30 a.m. for a free light lunch and some networking before the session starts.

Session sponsor is Amazon and the program is offered in partnership with the Covington Business Council.

Phil Wiseman (the real Dr. Phil) is founder of Analytics That Profit.

He works with companies that devote time, energy, and money into digital marketing but who have no idea if it’s working. He helps by conducting a deep analysis of their analytics to see what is really going on – are they getting clicks or customers? As a result, they are able to measure the results of their marketing and make more intelligent business decisions that will result in higher revenues.

Wiseman earned a B.S. degree in chemical physics from Centre College in Danville.

Analytics That Profit is certified in Google Analytics and is a Certified HubSpot Solutions Provider, and a Databox Premier Partner.