Northern Kentucky University awarded more than $1 million from Healthcare Workforce Investment Fund

Three healthcare organizations in the Northern Kentucky region are partnering with Northern Kentucky University to provide more than $1 million in scholarship funds through the Healthcare Workforce Investment Fund (HWIF).

St. Elizabeth Healthcare, CHNK Behavioral Health, and OrthoCincy pledged more than $1 million in scholarship funds for NKU students across various healthcare-related fields. Funds were then matched by HWIF to maximize support for university programs, bringing the total amount of funding to more than $2 million.

“There is a healthcare workforce shortage across the state of Kentucky and the northern Kentucky region is no different,” says Dr. Gannon Tagher, Dean of the College of Health and Human Services at NKU. “This scholarship money from both our healthcare partners and the state will provide our students the opportunity to progress toward graduation by relieving the financial burden and therefore strengthening the healthcare workforce in Northern Kentucky.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare committed $1 million to provide scholarships for students in their junior or senior year of study in nursing, radiologic science, and respiratory care.

“At St. Elizabeth, we are committed to providing high quality health care to the communities we serve, and our more than 11,000 associates are integral to our ability to do so,” said Garren Colvin, President and CEO. “In supporting NKU students in health careers, we are investing in our future workforce so that our system can continue to meet our patients’ needs for years to come.”

In addition, CHNK Behavioral Health pledged $50,000 in scholarships for NKU students in the Master of Social Work program who are interested in mental health, behavioral health and substance use disorder services; and OrthoCincy provided $10,000 to NKU to support scholarships aimed at filling radiology technician positions.

Scholarship recipients are also guaranteed employment with the corresponding healthcare partner for one to two years post-graduation, depending on the duration of scholarship funding during their degree. Through HWIF funding, students are relieved of the financial burdens that often come with pursuing a higher education and the stress of finding a job after graduation.

“The innovative partnership between Northern Kentucky University, the NKU College of Health and Human Services and Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health is addressing the professional healthcare shortage head on,” said Rick Wurth, CEO of CHNK Behavioral Health. “With some Kentucky counties averaging 4,000 residents to every one mental health care professional, the work that NKU and CHNK are undertaking to increase professionals in the mental health field is vital to education, work force development, and overall health and wellbeing.”

The Healthcare Workforce Investment Fund was created by the Kentucky state legislature in 2023 to address the growing shortage of healthcare workers in the Commonwealth. The fund is designed to improve financial support for students enrolled in targeted healthcare programs in areas with critical workforce needs in Kentucky. Administered by the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), HWIF opportunities are crucial in providing financial support to NKU students in healthcare training, subsequently strengthening the workforce in our region.

“The importance of the services provided by our radiology technologists are crucial to the diagnosis and care provided to all OrthoCincy patients,” said Trevor Wilkes, MD, president of OrthoCincy. “So, we are thrilled to work with Northern Kentucky University, specifically the Radiologic Science Program, to directly impact the future of healthcare in our area.”

Funding from HWIF and other CPE programs allow Northern Kentucky University to continue providing a high-value education at accessible and affordable rates to students of all backgrounds. By giving students early opportunities to thrive in their fields, NKU is creating a pipeline for future generations to make valuable contributions to our region and beyond.

Northern Kentucky University