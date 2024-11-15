Ludlow High School among 31 Kentucky schools to receive GreatSchools.org College Success Award

The Kentucky Department of Education on Thursday announced that 31 Kentucky high schools have received the prestigious College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit school information site.

Now in its sixth year, the recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.

Kentucky’s recipients are among 1,436 winners in 19 states that have demonstrated successful track records of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year colleges, are ready for college-level coursework and persist on to their second year. College readiness is crucial for high school students’ future success as companies still overwhelmingly hire candidates with a college degree.

“We want to provide vibrant learning experiences for all our students, which means we are ‘All In’ when it comes to making sure every student is equipped to succeed after high school,” said Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher. “For many, that means pursuing a postsecondary education. Our College Success Award-winning schools are models of excellence both within the Commonwealth and across the nation, underscoring our commitment to keeping students at the forefront of what we do each day.”

The College Success Award is possible because Kentucky is leading the nation in both collecting and transparently sharing information on how students perform after high school, which is valuable information for families, educators, and policymakers.

“We applaud Kentucky for prioritizing a high-quality public education that puts students on the path to bright futures,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools. “It’s inspiring to see how entire school communities — students, teachers, and families — can work together in pursuit of a common goal: success for all. Congratulations to these 31 schools for receiving the College Success Award as proof of their hard work and dedication.”

The Kentucky winners were:

• Barbourville City School (Barbourville Independent)

• Barren County High School

• Boyle County High School

• Bullitt East High School (Bullitt County)

• Burgin Independent School

• Caldwell County High School

• Corbin High School (Corbin Independent)

• Daviess County High School

• DuPont Manual High School (Jefferson County)

• Green County High School

• Greenwood High School (Warren County)

• Hazard High School (Hazard Independent)

• Hickman County High School

• J. Graham Brown School (Jefferson County)

• John Hardin High School (Hardin County)

• Lafayette High School (Fayette County)

• Louisville Male High School (Jefferson County)

• Ludlow High School (Ludlow Independent)

• Marshall County High School

• Mason County High School

• McCracken County High School

• Murray High School (Murray Independent)

• Paintsville High School (Paintsville Independent)

• Somerset High School (Somerset Independent)

• South Laurel High School (Laurel County)

• South Warren High School (Warren County)

• Southwestern High School (Pulaski County)

• Trigg County High School

• Western Hills High School (Franklin County)

• Williamsburg City School (Williamsburg Independent)

• Williamstown Sr. High School (Williamstown Independent)

Explore the College Success Award methodology at www.greatschools.org and browse the full list of Kentucky winners.

Kentucky Department of Education