Northern Kentucky high school football coaches select Players of the Year in four divisions

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Austin Alexander, a two-way senior starter on the undefeated Cooper football team that’s ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, was named Division I Player of the Year by the Northern Kentucky Football Coaches Association.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound University of North Carolina recruit plays defensive end and tight end for the 11-0 Jaguars. In nine games, he has a team-high 10 quarterback sacks along with 29 pass receptions for 468 yards and six touchdowns.

The other Player of the Year award-winners were Conner senior quarterback and safety Wyatt Hatfield in Division II, Lloyd senior wide receiver and defensive back Isaiah Sebastian in Division III and Ludlow junior running back and linebacker Dameyn Anness in Division IV.

All four players are on the All-Northern Football Teams selected by the coaches association. Alexander and Sebastian were named first-team defense. Hatfield and Anness made second-team offense.

Cooper junior Cam O’Hara was named first-team quarterback. He has passed for 2,677 yards in 11 games for a 243 average that ranks eighth in the state. He’s also among the state leaders in TD passes with 38 and has thrown only two interceptions.

2024 All-Northern Kentucky Football Teams

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback – Cam O’Hara (Cooper). Running backs – Armani Gregg (Dixie Heights), Kaleb Cole (NewCath).

Wide receivers – Isaiah Johnson (Cooper), Grayson Harris (Simon Kenton), Adam Surrey (Highlands), Luke Erdman (Beechwood). Tight end – Tayden Lorenzen (Highlands).

O-Linemen – Ethan Sears (Lloyd), Max Merz (Highlands), Mason Dietz (CovCath), Dylan Stewart (Conner), Cole Howard (Beechwood), Christian Brown (Cooper), Jack Gatlin (Ryle). Kicker – Andrew Herron (Conner).

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

D-Linemen – Austin Alexander (Cooper), Dillon Smith (Ryle), Torin Bryant (Highlands), Bo Gay (Ryle). Linebackers – Kaleb Cole (NewCath), TJ Hicks (Highlands), Jacob Savage (Ryle), Mason Stanton (Cooper), Andrew Bessler (CovCath).

D-Backs – Gabe Williams (Highlands), Isaiah Sebastian (Lloyd), Louie Collopy (NewCath), Isaac Brown (Cooper). Athlete – Cash Harney (CovCath). Punter – Grayson Harris (Simon Kenton).

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback – Wyatt Hatfield (Conner). Running backs – Keagan Maher (Cooper), Chase Flaherty (Beechwood), Dameyn Anness (Ludlow).

Wide receivers – Landon Lormes (Ryle), Charlie Ford (NewCath), Jaiden Combs (Cooper), Garyn Jackson (Campbell County). Tight end – Nate Pabst (Highlands).

O-Linemen – Mason Howard (Highlands), Dalton Turner (Campbell County), Eli Reynolds (Ryle), Will Sandfoss (NewCath), Gabe Lyons (NewCath). Kicker – Gavin Moses (Ryle).

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

D-Linemen – Sean Hurry (Newport), Nick Krallman (CovCath), Dominic Storer (Dixie Heights), Kyron Carter (Lloyd), Aven Bohms (Simon Kenton). Linebackers – Jaxson Fann (Lloyd), Brody Waddell (Beechwood), Elijah Depperschmidt (Campbell County), Tate Kruer (CovCath).

D-Backs – Logan Sanning (CovCath), Jayden Galicia (Ryle), Ryker Campbell (Cooper), Tyus McCarter (Highlands), David Anderson (Dixie Heights), Rodzion Thompson (Newport). Athlete – Tysin Weaver (Simon Kenton). Punter – Cale Harris (Highlands).