Many older, low-income or disabled KYians may qualify for Medicare, Medicaid Dual Special Needs Plan

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

Nearly 13 million people nationwide, including the around two million people in Kentucky enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid, may qualify for coverage under a Dual Special Needs Plan.

Chloe Atwater, health justice attorney at the Kentucky Equal Justice Center, said nearly 40% of the state’s population is low-income. She noted the additional coverage option is for people who are older and lower-income and/or live with disabilities.

She pointed out Kentuckians can learn more about them through the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, known as “SHIP.”

“I think that’s a decision that people need to make individually and that they can do so intelligently with counseling from a SHIP counselor,” Atwater explained.

In 2023, more than 5 million people were enrolled in dual plans. This year’s deadline to enroll is Dec. 7.

Marian Cabanillas of UnitedHealthcare Community and State, said the dual plan provides benefits not typically associated with standard health coverage, including healthy food, such as fruits and vegetables and meat and even over-the-counter products such as toothpaste. She believes people tend to put off health care when they are unsure if they can afford it, and a dual plan could help alleviate the fear.

“The earlier that we can diagnose and treat issues, the better you have of a chance of having better outcomes,” Cabanillas emphasized.

Cabanillas added for people who qualify, dual plans can be used to help pay utility bills but millions of people who are eligible for the plans are not enrolled, perhaps because they do not know it is an option.