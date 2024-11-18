Beshear proclaims November 18-22 Crash Responder Safety week in honor of Kentucky’s first responders

To help safeguard those who protect us, Gov. Andy Beshear has proclaimed Nov. 18-22 as Crash Responder Safety Week in Kentucky.

“Emergency responders and public safety personnel statewide put their lives on the line daily to help Kentuckians and travelers on our roads,” said Gov. Beshear. “By slowing down and moving over when they’re working, we can do our part to keep these roadside heroes safe too.”

Kentucky’s “Slow Down, Move Over” law recently expanded to protect a wider range of roadside responders and citizens, requiring drivers to move over a lane or reduce their speed when approaching any stationary vehicle displaying flashing lights or warning signals, including emergency, towing and disabled vehicles.

“Moving over isn’t just a courtesy – it’s the law,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “Stay vigilant, reduce your speed and make room to keep everyone safe.”

This law aims to create a safer environment for first responders, highway crews and motorists, reminding drivers to proceed with caution near anyone working or stranded roadside.

“Our first responders perform heroic work, often with vehicles rushing by at alarming speeds,” said Secretary Gray. “The least we can do is support them by slowing down and staying alert behind the wheel.”

Unfortunately, first responders are injured or killed every year by drivers who fail to move over. In Kentucky over the past three years, crashes involving emergency vehicles in response to an incident resulted in more than 1,000 collisions, more than 380 injuries and seven deaths. In addition to educating motorists, local responders are encouraged to take the free National Traffic Incident Management Responder training from the Federal Highway Administration to stay updated on best practices. More than 600,000 responders nationwide have been trained to date through free in-person, online instructor-led or online self-paced curriculum.

All 50 states have enacted “Move Over” laws.

Kentucky Office of Highway Safety