Nearly 80 million Americans forecast to travel over holiday weekend; CVG has tips for air travelers

More than 79 million travelers are expected head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. For the first time, AAA’s forecast includes the Tuesday before and the Monday after Thanksgiving Day to better capture the flow of holiday travelers.

This year’s projection of nearly 80 million travelers is an increase of 1.7 million people compared to last year and 2 million more than in 2019.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising,” said Stacey Barber Vice President of AAA Travel Services. “Americans reconnect with family and friends over Thanksgiving, and travel is a big part of that. AAA continues to see travel demand soar post-pandemic with our members looking for new adventures and memorable vacations.”

Travelers by mode:

• By car: A record 71.7 million people are forecast to travel by car over Thanksgiving – an additional 1.3 million travelers on the road compared to last year. This year’s projected numbers also surpasses pre-pandemic travel when 70.6 million people drove to their Thanksgiving destinations in 2019.

Gas prices are lower this Thanksgiving season compared to 2023. The national average last Thanksgiving Day was $3.26. Falling oil prices this autumn may help push the national average below $3 a gallon for the first time since 2021, and that could happen before drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving. Regionally, drivers east of the Rockies will find gas between $2.25 to $2.50 a gallon in more than a dozen states.

Car rental agency Hertz reports Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Oahu, Orlando, and Phoenix are the cities displaying the highest rental demand for the Thanksgiving holiday. The busiest car pick-up day is expected to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and the busiest rental return days will be the Monday and Tuesday after the holiday.

• By air: Thanksgiving air travel is also expected to set a new record. A projected 5.84 million people will fly domestically this holiday. That’s an increase of 2% compared to last year and a nearly 11% increase over 2019. According to booking data, air travelers are paying 3% more for domestic Thanksgiving flights this year, while the number of flight bookings is similar to last year. International flight bookings are up 23% compared to last Thanksgiving, in part because the cost to fly internationally is down 5%.

Traveling out of CVG?

• CVG expects 4% more passenger volume compared to 2023

• More than 210,000 passengers are expected to travel through the airport 11/24-12/1.

• The day before Thanksgiving and Sunday, December 1, are expected to be the busiest days.

• The busiest time for departures is expected to be between 6 and 8am; arrivals remain steady from mid-morning through 11pm.



CVG travel tips:



• All passengers are advised to arrive in the TSA line at least two hours before a flight within the US and three hours before an international flight.

• Check TSA’s website for what you can bring through security.

• Visit cvgairport.com to view expected TSA wait times, parking availability, and food options including CVG’s newest healthy food option, SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls in Concourse B.

• Passengers should contact their airline in advance if they need special assistance such as wheelchair assistance.

• CVG offers parking reservations in the CVG Terminal Garage, CVG ValuPark, and CVG Economy Lot.

• Please wait in the Cell Phone Lot if you are picking up someone at the airport.

• By other modes: Nearly 2.3 million people are expected to travel by other modes of transportation, including buses, cruises, and trains. The category has seen an increase of almost 9% compared to last year and an 18% jump over 2019, in large part due to the popularity of cruising. The demand for cruises has been red-hot post-pandemic. Domestic and international cruise bookings are up 20% compared to last Thanksgiving.

Best time to travel

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, reports the worst times to travel by car over Thanksgiving are Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The best time to hit the road is Thanksgiving Day itself when interstates and highways are typically clear. Drivers returning home on Sunday should leave early in the morning, and those coming back on Monday should expect a mix of travelers and work commuters on the road.

“With a record number of travelers expected to be on the road, drivers should follow traffic apps and local news alerts to avoid major delays,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “This is especially important for drivers in metropolitan areas like Boston, New York, LA, Seattle, and Washington, DC, where traffic is expected to be more than double what it typically is on a normal day.”

Top Thanksgiving Destinations

The common theme among the top 10 domestic destinations is warm weather. Four Florida cities are on the list because of their beaches, theme parks, and cruise ports. Other top destinations include New York, California, Hawaii, and Las Vegas. Internationally, Europe and the Caribbean dominate the list thanks to their beach resorts, tourist attractions, and river cruises. The top Thanksgiving destinations listed below are based on AAA booking data from Tuesday, November 26 to Monday, December 2.

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as the seven-day period from Tuesday, November 26 to Monday, December 2. This is the first year the Thanksgiving forecast is a longer timeframe to include the Tuesday before the holiday and the Monday after. Historically, the forecast has only looked at Wednesday through Sunday.

AAA Blue Grass/Staff report