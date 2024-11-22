Gunpowder Creek Vineyards wins Best Red in 2024 Kentucky Commonwealth Wine Competition

Four Kentucky wineries combined to win the five Commissioner’s Cup in the 2024 Kentucky Commonwealth Wine Competition at the University of Kentucky South Farm in Lexington.

“Congratulations to all of the Kentucky commercial wines that competed and won medals at this year’s competition,” Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell said.

“Kentucky’s wine industry continues to grow and this competition showcases the best of the best.”

A panel of wine professionals blind judged 86 wines from 17 wineries from across the state in the 12th annual event that celebrates the growing excellence and diversity of Kentucky’s small farm wineries. Established to recognize and promote the state’s wine industry, this competition awards medals to exceptional wines that demonstrate outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and use of Kentucky-grown fruit.

In the Kentucky Commonwealth Commercial Wine Competition, all submitted wines were judged and awarded medals based on clarity, varietal typicity, integration, expressiveness, complexity, and connectedness. In total, 64 medals, ranging from gold to bronze, were awarded to Kentucky wineries during this year’s competition. Of the medal-winning wines, 23 were made with at least 75 percent Kentucky fruit.

Wines that earned a gold medal in this year’s Commercial Wine Competition and exemplified the most distinguished characteristics of Kentucky winemaking competed for the prestigious Commissioner’s Cup honors, which recognizes the best of the best.

Reid’s Livery Winery near Alvaton took home its seventh Commissioner’s Cup in the annual competition. Talon Winery in Lexington secured its sixth and seventh Commissioner’s Cup. Purple Toad Winery in Paducah took home its third Commissioner’s Cup. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Union was presented with its second Commissioner’s Cup.

The 2024 Commissioner’s Cup winning wines were:

• Best Red: Norton from Gunpowder Creek Vineyards, Union.

• Best White: Chardonnay from Talon Winery, Lexington.

• Best Rosé/Blush: Bluegrass Blush from Talon Winery, Lexington.

• Best Sweet/Dessert/Fruit: Sweet Italian Red from Purple Toad Winery, Paducah.

• Best Boutique: Traminette from Reid’s Livery Winery, Alvaton.

For a complete list of medalists in the 2024 Kentucky Commonwealth Commercial Wine Competition and Commissioner’s Cup, go to www.kyagr.com.

To help consumers discover the diverse tasting and tap rooms across the state, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has a virtual guide to the Commonwealth’s wineries and craft breweries. Explore all the state has to offer with the free Drink KY progressive web app. You can view locations in map or list format and earn rewards for your visits.

For more information about Kentucky’s grape and wine industry or to chart your own journey, go to the Department’s official interactive experience at www.drink-ky.com.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture