Unemployment rates rise in 118 Kentucky counties in October; Boone County among lowest at 4%

Unemployment rates rose in 118 counties between October 2023 and October 2024, fell in Christian County, and stayed the same in Todd County, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Cumberland County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.5%. It was followed by Woodford County, 3.6%; Carroll, Fayette, Oldham and Scott counties, 3.8% each; Shelby County, 3.9%; and Anderson, Boone, Jessamine and Spencer counties, 4% each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.6%. It was followed by Magoffin County, 10.1%; Breathitt and Harlan counties, 8.9% each; Leslie County, 8.4%; Elliott County, 8%; Letcher County, 7.8%; Knott and Owsley counties, 7.6% each and Clay County, 7.5%.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.7% for October 2024, and 3.9% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted October 2024 unemployment rate was released on Nov. 14, 2024, and can be viewed at www.kentucky.gov.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information atkystats.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet