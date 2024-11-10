NKY-based Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration announces third Center for Excellence

Staff report

The Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration, founded by Dr. Edward Holland, has announced a partnership with the prestigious Mass Eye and Ear to establish the Foundation’s third Center of Excellence in the United States.

Led by Thomas Dohlman, MD, Medical Director of the Boston Keratoprosthesis Program at Mass Eye and Ear and an assistant professor of ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School, and Jia Yin, MD, PhD, MPH, Director of the Cornea Fellowship at Mass Eye and Ear and also an assistant professor of ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School, the new Center of Excellence will work closely with the Holland Foundation to implement innovative treatments and expand patient care.

“We are extremely excited to partner with the Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration to create this new collaborative program,” Dr. Dohlman said. “Working with Dr. Holland and team, we now have the framework and support to offer a critical service to our patients with severe ocular surface disease.”

The Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration is anchored by Edward Holland, MD, an internationally recognized and pioneering ophthalmologist in the treatment of Severe Ocular Surface Disease practices at the Cincinnati Eye Institute and at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.

“The partnership with Mass Eye and Ear will significantly expand access to specialized care for patients with severe ocular surface disease and limbal stem cell deficiency,” Dr. Holland said. “Mass Eye and Ear’s expertise and reputation in ophthalmology make it an ideal partner to address this significant unmet medical need.”

Mass Eye and Ear is an international center for treatment and home to the world’s largest vision and hearing research centers. Mass Eye and Ear is a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system and a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School.



Mass Eye and Ear joins Cincinnati in the Midwest and the University of California-Irvine on the West Coast as Holland Foundation Centers of Excellence, which are designed to provide comprehensive coverage across the United States and ensure that patients have opportunities to receive life-changing treatments close to where they live.



Dr. Holland is world renowned for developing The Cincinnati Protocol, a technique that can restore vision to patients who have lost their sight. He specializes in patients that have suffered acid or alkaline injuries, or have chronic, severe medical problems that have scarred the surface of the eye.



“The Mass Eye and Ear partnership will enhance patient access to the Cincinnati Protocol, offering new hope to those suffering from these complex ocular conditions,” said Dr. Holland, who also serves as Director of Cornea Services at Cincinnati Eye Institute and a Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Cincinnati.

The foundation bearing his name is headquartered in Northern Kentucky. It raises financial resources that are used to fund critical positions and provide corneal specialists with resources they need to integrate a treatment protocol for several ocular surface failure. It has now founded three Centers of Excellence around the country.

It is estimated 60,000 people are born with birth defects that cause progressive blindness due to ocular surface failure, according to the foundation’s website. Another 100,000 people will have a chemical or thermal accident each year that impairs their sight.

Dr. Holland has pioneered treatments of Severe Ocular Surface Disease, and his foundation is the only one of its kind in the nation.

Pat Crowley of Strategic Advisers contributed to this report.