Retrace the history of St. Elizabeth Hospital during Behringer-Crawford’s Nov. 12 NKY History Hour

Founded in 1861, St. Elizabeth Hospital traces its roots to the visionary leadership of Henrietta Cleveland. Recognizing the needs of a rapidly growing Northern Kentucky, Cleveland established a hospital dedicated to caring for the poor and underserved in her community.

With the support of Rev. George Carrell, the Diocese of Covington’s first bishop, social activist Sarah Worthington King Pete, and the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, the hospital opened its doors on January 23, 1861, on 7th Street in Covington.

Join Dr. Brian Hackett as he reveals more of the incredible history behind the NKY healthcare institution, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. during the NKY History Hour: Immigrants and Catholics: The Incredible Story of the Founding of St. Elizabeth Hospital, streaming live on Zoom and Facebook Live.

Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

After registration, information on connecting to the Zoom session will be sent. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at BCM’s NKY History Hours archive.

Dr. Brian L. Hackett is an Associate Professor at Northern Kentucky University, where he leads the department’s Master’s degree program in public history. With a Ph.D. from Middle Tennessee State University, an M.S. from Eastern Illinois University, and a B.S. from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Dr. Hackett brings a wealth of academic and practical experience to his students and research.

He has managed historic sites and museums throughout his career, serving as the executive director of the Montgomery County (Ohio) Historical Society from 1992 to 2004, and the executive director of the Ross County (Ohio) Historical Society from 1987 to 1992. He was also the curator of collections for the Olmstead County (Minnesota) Historical Society from 1985 to 1987.

Dr. Hackett has authored a book and developed an exhibit marking the 150th anniversary of St. Elizabeth Hospital. His public history students have also contributed to creating exhibits for museums across the region, including New Richmond, Cincinnati, and Newport.

NKY History Hour programs occur every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public.

