Opinion – Judy Harris: A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to those who served, protected on Veterans Day

“It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech.” Zell Miller

World War II saw the United States enter the war in December 1941. I was born the next year. Two of my uncles were deployed in the fighting: Uncle John Thomson in the U.S. Army in the Mediterranean and Uncle Alva Thomson in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific.

A family collection of postcards and photos indicates active communication continued about the birth of the first baby of the new generation.

When I was just a year old, Uncle John sent a picture postcard that reminded him of me: “Dear Judy: Some day when you grow up you can read this little card and you will know what it represents. This little red-head reminds of you so very much. But I guess I’ll never really get to see you do this. I hear you are walking now, so it won’t be too long until you are into mischief of some sort. Love and best wishes from your Uncle John — in Italy.”

The postcard has the military stamps needed to be accepted for mailing. Uncle John used his parents’ address.

The picture shows a young girl trying to eat her cereal while the bowl is invaded by chicks. The translation: “An enemy patrol on attack.”

How the birth of the baby must have signaled the next generation of the family for these young men in the midst of battle: hope for the future, clear connections between the why of it all, their becoming uncles and having a niece, reminding them of the normalcy of life, an actual little someone to communicate with in writing, something to gladden a heart in the middle of the raging.

Uncle Alva sent postcards, too, and brought gifts from his tours when he came home for short leaves. A treasured mini hula ensemble from Hawaii included dried flower circlets for the hair, neck, wrist and ankle, halter top, full grass skirt, woven grass sandals. Many photos resulted.

Uncle John and Uncle Alva returned home when the war ended and began their own families. So many blessings for our extended family.

• • •

On this Veterans Day, I am remembering my uncles’ sacrifice in the prime of their lives to serve our country, to ensure our safety and freedom, and then to come home and continue to serve our country as teachers and administrators in public schools and universities.

It is with heart-felt gratitude to all those veterans, especially including Uncle John’s son,

our cousin, John, and succeeding generations, who served around the world; heart-felt gratitude to all veterans, for the American ideals that carry them into combat of all kinds,

risking their lives and limbs, bearing memories that cannot be spoken of, heavy burdens

for their lifetimes. But they carry on.

With the depth of our gratitude, we struggle to find the right words.

“Thank you for your service” can sound shallow, a hurried understatement.

Perhaps, for now, I’ll just nod sincere gratitude and respect with a quiet “thank you” and

hope they’ll understand.

Blessings to each and every one of you.

“Freedom is never free.” –Unknown

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students.