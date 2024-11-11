Kenton County, KCPL announces return of annual ‘Letters to Santa, Letters from Santa’ program

Kenton County Parks and Recreation, in collaboration with Kenton County Public Library (KCPL), has announced the return of its “Letters to Santa, Letters from Santa” program, beginning Monday, Nov. 18.

Santa’s workshop is bustling, and he’s already reading letters and making his lists! Through this program, children can send a letter to Santa and receive a personalized reply by Christmas.

Starting Nov. 18, Santa Express Mailboxes will be available at all three Kenton County Public Library locations, the Kenton County Government Center in Covington, the Historic Kenton County Courthouse in Independence and Kenton County Animal Services. The mailboxes will remain until Dec. 16. No postage is needed for letters dropped at these locations. All locations are available during their regular business hours.

How to mail your letter to Santa:

• Kenton County Government Center in Covington, Historic Kenton County Courthouse in Independence & Kenton County Animal Services: Place letter in the Santa Express Mailbox. • Kenton County Public Libraries: Place letter in the Santa Express Mailbox or drop off letter through the drive thru. • Submit your letter online at www.kentoncounty.org

Santa, of course, knows where each child lives, but the post office needs a full and legible address for delivery. Each child at the same address will receive a unique note from Santa, so please double-check that names and addresses are clearly written.

The program is free; however, Kenton County Parks and Recreation invites you to spread holiday cheer by donating a non-perishable food or personal care item for Be Concerned when you drop off your letter. Last year, Kenton County collected nearly 1,900 letters and 435 items for Be Concerned.

For more information, email Rhonda Ritzi, recreation programs coordinator, at Rhonda.Ritzi@KentonCounty.org. Stay updated on all Kenton County Parks and Recreation events by visiting www.kentoncounty.org.

Kenton County Parks and Recreation