KCTCS forensic audit recommends policy, procedures and staff training improvements

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) has received the results of a forensic audit conducted externally by KPMG, which found no fraud or criminal behavior, but called for the improvement of internal policies, procedures, and staff training to ensure proper implementation.

“I was hired to fix KCTCS and that’s exactly what I’m doing,” said President Ryan Quarles, who took the helm of KCTCS in January after the call for the forensic audit. “This deep dive into our finances, policies and procedures resulted in numerous recommendations that will help us achieve greater efficiency and responsiveness across-the-board. I appreciate the recommendations and look forward to their thorough implementation.”

Before the forensic audit began, Quarles launched a high priority review of all the system’s policies and procedures, including those pertaining to finances as part of a joint resolution passed by the General Assembly earlier this year (SJR 179), directing KCTCS to report findings and actions to improve the system by December 10.

The forensic audit was the final step called for in a special examination report issued by the state auditor’s office nearly a year ago. All other findings from that separate examination have been cured.

“We appreciate the hard work of KPMG, and we’re pleased to receive these recommendations,” said Todd Kilburn, CFO of KCTCS who assumed his position in June of this year. “We look forward to updating and improving our internal policies and procedures and implementing training opportunities to improve our processes and accountability.”

Next steps are to finalize the review of the recommendations for internal policies and procedures, properly implement the procedures, and provide adequate training to all staff.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is comprised of 16 regional colleges and a system office created to serve all areas of the state. With an annual enrollment of over 100,000 students, KCTCS is Kentucky’s largest provider of workforce training and post-secondary education.

