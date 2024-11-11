Region’s butchers to vie for $25,000 in prizes in first-round Meat Cutting Challenge Tuesday in Burlington

With sharp knives and steady hands, 17 lucky butchers from across the region will arrive in Cincinnati this week – all hoping to ‘steak’ their claim to a $25,000 grand prize.

Eleven professional meat-cutters will compete in the first round of the National Meat Cutting Challenge at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 1725 Lakeland Park Drive in Burlington.

During the competition, each participant receives 20-30 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. Meat cutters are judged on quality and yield in this timed cut-off. The winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks with the highest quality. To assure the best, freshest quality meat, all cutting is done at a chilly 38 degrees.

In January, top scoring challengers in the region will advance to the semi-finals where they’ll compete for the opportunity to participate in the 2025 national competition. The final competition will be held in March. The winner of the national competition receives a grand prize of $25,000 and is crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.

“Our national meat-cutting challenge celebrates the extraordinary skill and precision of our local meat-cutters –it’s a tribute to a unique profession that blends artistry with expertise,” says Mike Jones, Sr. Texas Roadhouse Product Coach. “We’re proud to recognize our meat cutters’ dedication to ensuring every steak is cut to perfection.”

Participating Meat Cutters:

Fairborn, OH:

• Jesus Mahe

• Fermin Cruz

Columbus, IN:

• Emanuel Fernandez

• Antonio Pedroza

• Alexis Armendriz

Huber Heights, OH:

• Scott Henning

• Sean Mattern

Richmond, IN:

• Adam Wyne

• Antonio Cruz

Greenwood, IN:

• Raul Morales

• Alex Torez

Clarksville, IN:

• Amancio Flores

• Andy Friberger

Southport, IN:

• Noah Carroll

Troy, OH:

• Angel Mahe

• Leo Chigo Seba

West Chester, OH:

• Alyx Essenmacher

Each Meat Cutter is responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at their local Texas Roadhouse. In an average year, they cut about $1 million worth of meat and spend seven to eight hours a day cutting meat in the 35-degree walk-in cooler.

The National Meat Cutting Challenge is part of the Meat Hero program, created in 2001, to recognize daily efforts of Texas Roadhouse meat cutters. Meat cutters hand-cut each steak served at the restaurants. Their work is displayed in the lobby where guests are invited to choose their favorite steak.

National Meat Cutting Challenge