Northern Kentucky Chamber’s annual international trip to visit South of France, Provence Oct. 27-Nov. 4

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has set the dates for its annual international trip, which will head to the South of France and Provence, Oct. 27–Nov. 4.

Over nine days and eight nights, the trip will provide participants opportunities to take in the sights, sounds, cuisine and culture of France bordering Italy and the Mediterranean Sea. This includes four nights in Avignon, “the city of the Popes,” as well as visits to the Roman Theatre of Orange, St. Remy de Provence – the home of famed artist Vincent van Gogh – and the fabulous Roman ruins of Arles.

Also scheduled are visits to the architectural marvel area of Aix-en-Provence, a stay in Cannes, home of the revered International Film Festival, and the glamorous cities of Monaco, Monte Carlo, and Milan, the fashion capital of Italy.

The 2025 International Trip to the South of France and Provence is open to both NKY Chamber members and future members and includes round-trip airfare, stays in first-class hotels and 10 meals. The cost for the nine-day, eight-night trip is $3,699 if reserved by March 21.

To view the complete trip itinerary, visit www.nkychamber.com. For questions, or to reserve a travel package, contact Gene Kirchner at gkirchner@nkychamber.com or call 859-578-6395.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

