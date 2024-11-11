Football Flashback: Walton-Verona won first region title behind quarterback’s two scoring passes in fourth quarter

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona senior quarterback Garrett Jones threw two touchdown passes during a fourth quarter rally that lifted his team to an 18-14 victory over Glasgow in the Class 2A region finals on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

The first touchdown pass from Jones to junior wideout Travis Brauer covered 49 yards.

With 2:23 remaining on the clock, junior running back Peyton Smith scored the game-winner on a 38-yard pass from Jones, who finished with a season-high 144 passing yards.

Walton-Verona struggled on offense until the fourth quarter. The team’s only touchdown up to that point came on a 25-yard fumble return by senior Tyler Schrader in the second quarter. That was one of three takeaways by the Bearcats’ defensive unit in the win.

It was Walton-Verona’s first region championship since starting a football program in 2008. The Bearcats lost to Mayfield in the Class 2A state semifinal and finished 11-3 to set a team record for most wins in a season under head coach Jeff Barth.

Here’s a look back at other Northern Kentucky high school football games played between Nov. 10-16 over the last five decades.

Friday, Nov. 11, 1988 – After finishing the first half with a slim 10-point lead, Highlands scored on its first two possessions in the third quarter and went on to defeat Bell County, 37-12, in a Class 3A playoff game. Marty Moore got his second touchdown on a 41-yard run in the third quarter. His first TD came on a 50-yard breakaway in the first quarter.

Friday, Nov. 13, 1992 – Beechwood was able to offset four turnovers and defeat Lloyd, 35-14, in a Class 1A playoff game. Senior quarterback Greg Hergott threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 21-7 halftime lead. Beechwood running backs Brad Wulfeck and Brandon Berger each scored two touchdowns.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2000 – Newport Central Catholic linebacker Vail Brennan scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 33-yard interception return in the third quarter of his team’s 17-14 win over Beechwood in the Class 1A playoffs. Defensive back Hank Bosley picked off two more passes in the fourth quarter to help NewCath get its first win over Beechwood in seven years.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 – Covington Catholic recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock to defeat Ashland Blazer, 35-28, in a Class 4A playoff game. CovCath senior tight end Willie Rodriquez caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Evan Pitzer, who had 180 yards passing and 44 yards rushing. The Colonels also had Owen Leen rush for 103 yards and two TDs.