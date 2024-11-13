NKY Police Chiefs Association launches peer support team for officers struggling with stress, trauma

The Northern Kentucky Police Chiefs Association has launched a peer support team to provide services to law enforcement officers struggling with the stress and trauma associated with the job of protecting the public.

The Northern Kentucky Law Enforcement Peer Support Team is comprised of law enforcement officers that are trained in peer support, critical incident response, and crisis intervention.

“We recognize that police officers are tasked with dealing with difficult and challenging incidents that may have a negative impact on their personal wellness,” said Alexandria Police Chief Lucas Cooper, who chairs the chiefs’ association Health & Wellness Committee. “The support of a peer who has experienced similar difficulties can assist in providing guidance, recommendations, and connection to resources.”

The officers trained in peer support will work in conjunction with the team medical advisor to provide support and if necessary, can refer an officer to medical care.

The peer support team will provide services for:



• Post traumatic incident.

• Trouble sleeping.

• Alcohol or drug dependency.

• Anxiety and depression.

• Life hardships.

• Feelings of loneliness.

• Other situations and conditions that require peer support.

“The peer support team seeks to create a safe and welcoming environment for police officers to voice their struggles and gain a better understanding of how to work through them,” Chief Cooper said.

Walden University determined these as the five reasons that mental health for police officers needs to be a priority:

• Police officers report higher rates of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

• More police officers die by suicide than in the line of duty.

• Productivity is negatively affected by poor mental health.

• Most law enforcement officers do not seek care for mental health issues.

• Despite a lack of treatment, mental health challenges are prevalent among those with law enforcement jobs.

The chiefs’ association is raising funds for training and other aspects of the overall effort. Donations can be made to the Northern Kentucky Police Chiefs Foundation, 501(c)(3). For more information, or to donate, call 859-578-2021 or email nkypcf@gmail.com.