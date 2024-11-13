Project Heart ReStart to deliver 168 AEDs to 40 law enforcement agencies across six NKY counties

Project Heart ReStart will deliver 168 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), to 38 agencies across six Northern Kentucky counties: Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Pendleton, Grant and Gallatin.

The event will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 3000 Conrad Lane in Burlington, Kentucky.



Project Heart ReStart, a program started at The Christ Hospital Health Network, has expanded into Northern Kentucky to equip law enforcement vehicles with these life-saving devices.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare and members of Rotary Clubs of Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Kenton County and Falmouth have raised money to purchase the units that will be delivered to the agencies on November 14.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare made the initial $150,000 donation to purchase 76 units and additional funds will be raised by the St. Elizabeth Foundation community members and Rotary Clubs.

In November 2023, Project Heart ReStart, led by The Christ Hospital Health Network, Rotary Club of Cincinnati, CINTAS, Hamilton County Commissioners, Zoll, all Cincinnati-based hospital systems and community donors raised $260,000 to purchase and install 130 AEDs in all deputy cruisers for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.



Phase II saw the committee raise $200,000 to purchase 100 AEDs for vehicles across 26 additional law enforcement agencies in Hamilton County to equip 100% of the patrol cars which respond to 911 calls for cardiac events.

Once complete, Project Heart ReStart will have purchased almost 400 AEDs for agencies across Hamilton County and Northern Kentucky. Phases I, II and III combined will make Greater Cincinnati one of the first AED-ready regions in the country.

