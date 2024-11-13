Opinion – Jonathan Shell: As we prepare to celebrate the holiday season, remember to support KY farmers

As the holidays approach, Kentuckians across the Commonwealth prepare to celebrate with family, food, and festive gatherings. It’s a time of togetherness and gratitude, and it’s also an opportunity to reflect on how we can strengthen our communities. One powerful way we can do this is by choosing to support local businesses and buying local agricultural products. This holiday season, I encourage all Kentuckians to support our local farmers and producers by incorporating Kentucky Proud products into your celebrations.

Agriculture is the backbone of our state’s economy, and our farmers work tirelessly year-round to provide us with fresh, nutritious, and high-quality products. From poultry and pork to sweet potatoes and crisp greens, Kentucky’s farms offer a bounty of seasonal goods that can make your holiday meals special and more meaningful. When you choose to purchase locally grown and raised products, you’re not only getting the freshest ingredients available. You’re also helping to keep your hard-earned dollars in Kentucky, supporting our local economy, and fostering a sustainable food system.

Local products aren’t limited to just what’s on your dinner table. It’s the season of gifting after all. Kentucky is home to some of the finest artisans, offering everything from jams and jellies to handmade wreaths, candles, wool goods, and more. As you shop for gifts this holiday season, consider purchasing from Kentucky Proud crafters, retailers, and holiday markets. Many of our state’s small businesses are agriculture-based and depend on strong holiday sales to thrive.

This season brings an abundance of traditions and memories to be made. Enjoy the season with family and friends at a Kentucky Proud Buy Local restaurant that is committed to purchasing fresh ingredients from Kentucky farms. You may even consider giving a gift card to one of these locations ensuring you’re supporting our family farms and the chefs who know how to prepare a tasty meal.

Buying local also means supporting the next generation of farmers. Kentucky has a proud tradition of family farming, passed down through generations. By purchasing from local farmers, you’re helping to preserve this legacy and ensure that our agricultural industry continues to flourish. Whether it’s through a community-supported agriculture (CSA) program, at a local farm store, or through your neighborhood farmers’ market, your dollars make a difference in sustaining the rural economies that make our Commonwealth so unique.

I invite everyone to visit kyproud.com/holidays or stop by your local farmers’ market to discover the wide variety of Kentucky-grown and Kentucky-made products available. When you choose to buy local, you’re not just feeding your family, you’re feeding Kentucky’s economy, supporting your neighbors, and contributing to the health and well-being of our communities.

This holiday season, let’s come together in support of Kentucky’s farmers and producers. By choosing local, we can ensure that our agricultural traditions thrive and that our Commonwealth continues to be a beacon of farm-fresh goodness for generations to come.

I wish you and your family a healthy, happy, and Kentucky Proud holiday season.

Jonathan Shell is Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture.