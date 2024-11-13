Behringer-Crawford Museum to launch annual Holly Jolly Days holiday displays November 16

Holiday magic sparkles in Devou Park as Behringer-Crawford Museum (BCM) launches its annual Holly Jolly Days on November 16. Visitors can look forward to new attractions, including 13 animated displays in the Holiday Toy Trains exhibit, a nostalgic “A Window Through Time” display with vintage Christmas decor and a LEGO Makerspace for creative play.

Since 1992, BCM’s Holiday Toy Trains have delighted families with O-gauge Lionel trains running over 250 feet of track. This year, the addition of animated models, like a miniature roller coaster and festive cake factory, makes the exhibit even more enchanting. Longtime volunteer Richard Carr says, “It’s wonderful to see generations enjoying the magic together.”

Experience the charm of Christmases past in A Window Through Time, featuring vintage feather Christmas trees decorated with delicate German ornaments and antique decor from the 19th and early 20th centuries. This nostalgic display, donated by Mary and Pat Ashcraft, brings the magic of bygone holidays to life. As an added treat, BCM will present a preview of the White Christmas exhibit, which is set for a full return in the 2025/2026 season. Children can also enjoy hands-on fun in the LEGO Makerspace, created in partnership with the Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana LEGO Users Group (OKILUG).

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and day and New Year’s Eve and day. It will be open for special holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays December 23 and December 30.

Admission is free for BCM members and children under age 3; $9 adults; $8 seniors 60+; $5 children ages 3-17. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent.

Holly Jolly Days are sponsored in part by Team Kentucky Department of Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet, Devou Good Foundation, Milburn Family and Pine Meer Foundation.

The holiday spirit continues throughout Behringer-Crawford Museum with more seasonal exhibits and

special events, including:





Friday, November 15: Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club

• 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: America Recycles Day

In celebration of America Recycles Day, preschoolers are invited to learn how their actions can protect the environment and conserve resources with crafty art projects and fun stories. $3 materials fee /child plus museum admission. Register at least five days in advance at 859-491-4003.

Saturday, November 16: Opening of Holly Jolly Days

• 2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, November 17

• 4:30-5:30 p.m.: S’mores and More

Join us for s’more-making and other family activities in NaturePlay@BCM, located outdoors. Free.

Thursday, November 21

• 4:30-5:30 p.m.: S’mores and More

Join us for s’more-making and other family activities in NaturePlay@BCM, located outdoors. Free.

Sunday, November 24

• 2-4 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

Tuesday, November 26: NKY History Hour (virtual)

• 6:30-7:30 p.m: BB Riverboats with Captain Alan Bernstein

Register and participate in the free virtual presentation online

Saturday, November 30: Girl Scout Day: One girl scout free with each paying adult admission.

• 2-4 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

Saturday, December 7

• 2 -4 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, December 8

• 2-3 p.m.: Polar Express Reading & Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Thursday, December 12

• 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club: National Gingerbread House Day

In celebration of National Gingerbread House Day, preschoolers are invited to learn about the Brothers Grimm fairy tale with holiday art projects and fun stories. $3 materials fee /child plus museum admission. Register at least five days in advance at 859-491-4003.

• 4:30-5:30 p.m.: S’mores and More

Join us for s’more-making and other family activities in NaturePlay@BCM, located outdoors. Free.

Saturday, December 14

• 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Holiday Story Hour & Craft

• 2-4 p.m.: A Country Christmas with Jessie Lyn

Jessie Lyn and friends from her TNT Express Band will perform a small country Christmas concert. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, December 15

• 2-3 p.m.: Polar Express Reading & Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Wednesday, December 18

• 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Polar Express Reading & Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Friday, December 20

• 2-3 p.m.: Polar Express Reading & Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Saturday, December 21

• 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Polar Express Reading & Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

• 2-3 p.m.: Hills of Kentucky Dulcimers Performance

The popular group will perform seasonal music on the Appalachian, or mountain, dulcimer (Kentucky’s state instrument since 2002) and other traditional mountain instruments. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, December 22

• 2-3 p.m.: Polar Express Reading & Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Monday, December 23

• 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Holly Jolly Days Open for Special Holiday Hours

• 2-3 p.m.: Gingerbread Jamboree Puppet Show

Ralphie the elf has one dangerous job; he has to feed the Gingerbread Beast! Join puppeteer Dylan

Shelton of River City Puppets for a holiday puppet show the whole family will enjoy. Included with

museum admission.

Friday, December 27

• 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Chippie’s New Year’s Eve Party

Ring in the new year with art, crafts and more in this educational program for preschoolers and their caregivers. $3 materials fee /child plus museum admission. Register at least five days in advance at 859-491-4003.

Monday, December 30

• 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Holly Jolly Days Open for Special Holiday Hours

• 2-3 p.m.: Upside Down Fairy Town Puppet Show

The Fairy Tales have gotten all mixed up in Fairy Town. Help puppeteer Dylan Shelton of River City Puppets untangle the tales in time to celebrate Fairy Tale Day. Included with museum admission.

Behringer-Crawford Museum