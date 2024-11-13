KCTCS accepting nominations for annual Pathfinder Awards recognizing high school teachers, couselors

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is looking for 16 unsung heroes from among the outstanding teachers and counselors who go the extra mile to assist students with their college-going plans.

Nominations are now open for the KCTCS Pathfinder High School Teacher/Counselor Recognition Award and run through Dec. 31.

“We want to give credit where credit is due,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles. “In addition to all their daily responsibilities, this award recognizes those who help students turn their educational and career dreams into reality.”

One teacher or counselor will be selected in each of the system’s 16 college service areas.

All high school teachers and counselors are eligible for the award. Any KCTCS student, faculty or staff member and any high school staff member can submit nominations.

Winners will be selected based on the following criteria:

• Encouraged students to attend a KCTCS college.

• Assisted students in identifying a career and postsecondary path.

• Provided mentorship, and/or

• Maintained contact with student(s).

Winners will be announced early next year during local high school events. Recipients will receive a specially designed award along with a prize package.

For more information, visit Pathfinder Award.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System