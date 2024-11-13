Edgewood councilmember Darla Kettenacker receives KLC Level III Master of City Governance award

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented Edgewood Councilmember Darla Kettenacker with a Level III Master of City Governance award.

KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.

“KLC is committed to helping local leaders continuously learn and grow,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “A commitment to lifelong learning is central to our mission, and we will continue to provide the tools and support necessary to help local leaders succeed.”

The KLC City Officials Training Center offers four tiers of recognition based on the number of training hours participants complete in city governance and ethics.

KLC honors city employees’ and elected officials’ commitment to public service.

Kentucky League of Cities